Ryan Corr Siblings: Meet Alyce Louise Corr

Ryan Corr is a celebrated Australian actor known for his versatile performances across film, television, and theater.

Born on January 15, 1989, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Corr grew up in a supportive family with a strong connection to the arts and sports.

His father, Peter Corr, is a well-known figure in Australian sports as the head coach of the Australian women’s goalball team, while his mother’s name remains less publicized, often referred to simply as Mrs. Corr, a homemaker.

Ryan’s passion for acting emerged early, leading him to begin his career as a child actor at the age of five, with his professional journey taking off at thirteen.

Over the years, he has become a household name in Australia and gained international recognition, particularly for his role as Ser Harwin Strong in HBO’s House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones.

Siblings

Ryan has a younger sister named Alyce Louise Corr.

While Ryan has carved out a prominent public persona through his acting career, Alyce has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Little is known about her personal life or professional pursuits, as she appears to maintain a private existence away from the media attention that follows her brother.

Career

Corr’s first notable role came at thirteen in the children’s television series The Sleepover Club, where he played Matthew McDougal.

This debut paved the way for a lead role in Silversun (2004) as Sheng Zamett, followed by appearances in popular Australian shows like Neighbours, Blue Heelers, and Scooter: Secret Agent.

His breakthrough came with the role of Coby Jennings in the hit drama series Packed to the Rafters, where he appeared in 65 episodes from 2009 to 2013, cementing his status as a rising star.

Corr’s film career took off with roles in critically acclaimed movies such as Wolf Creek 2 (2013), The Water Diviner (2014), and Holding the Man (2015), where he portrayed Timothy Conigrave in a poignant adaptation of the memoir about love and loss in the AIDS era.

His international profile soared with his portrayal of Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon (2022), showcasing his ability to tackle complex characters in a global franchise.

Other notable projects include Ladies in Black (2018), High Ground (2020), and the upcoming film Kangaroo (2024).

Beyond the screen, Corr has also made his mark on stage, debuting professionally with the Sydney Theatre Company in Sex with Strangers and later appearing in Arcadia.

Accolades

Corr’s talent has not gone unnoticed, earning him a slew of nominations and awards throughout his career.

His portrayal of Timothy Conigrave in Holding the Man garnered nominations for Best Actor at the 2016 AACTA Awards and Australia’s Film Critics Circle Awards, reflecting his ability to bring depth to emotionally charged roles.

For his supporting role as Gus in Not Suitable for Children (2012), he won the Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and received an AACTA nomination in the same category.

In 2019, Corr earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Australian Film Critics Awards for his work in Ladies in Black.

His lead role in 1% (also known as Outlaws), which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, secured him a 2018 AACTA Award nomination.

Beyond these, Corr has been honored with prestigious recognitions such as the 2011 Heath Ledger Scholarship from Australians in Film, the IF Out of the Box Award, and the title of GQ Breakthrough Actor of 2015.