Ryan Reynolds Net Worth

Ryan Reynolds, a Canadian-born actor and entrepreneur, boasts an impressive net worth of $350 million. While his acting career forms a significant foundation of his wealth, it is his entrepreneurial ventures that have propelled him into financial stardom. From blockbuster hits like Deadpool to his lucrative stakes in Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, Reynolds has successfully combined talent with business acumen.

Early Life

Ryan Rodney Reynolds was born on October 23, 1976, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Growing up in a middle-class family, he was the youngest of four sons. After graduating from Kitsilano Secondary School, Reynolds briefly attended Kwantlen Polytechnic University before pursuing his dream in acting.

Reynolds’ career kicked off in 1991 with a role in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside (known in the U.S. as Fifteen). His early years in Hollywood were marked by roles in series like Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place and films like National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002). These projects hinted at his comedic timing and charm, which would later define his career.

Blockbuster Success

Reynolds’ rise to superstardom came with his portrayal of Wade Wilson in Deadpool (2016). Produced with a modest $58 million budget, the film grossed over $780 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time. Its sequel, Deadpool 2 (2018), was equally successful, earning $785 million globally.

Reynolds also starred in other notable films, including The Proposal (2009), Safe House (2012), 6 Underground (2019), and Free Guy (2021). His versatility as an actor extends beyond live-action roles, with voice acting credits in The Croods (2013), Turbo (2013), and Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019).

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Reynolds’ business ventures have significantly contributed to his $350 million net worth:

Aviation Gin : In 2018, Reynolds acquired an ownership stake in Aviation American Gin. His witty advertising campaigns transformed the brand into a household name. In 2020, Aviation Gin was sold to Diageo in a deal worth up to $610 million, with $335 million paid upfront. Reynolds, who reportedly owned 20% of the brand, earned an estimated $67 million from the sale, with additional payouts tied to performance milestones.

: In 2018, Reynolds acquired an ownership stake in Aviation American Gin. His witty advertising campaigns transformed the brand into a household name. In 2020, Aviation Gin was sold to Diageo in a deal worth up to $610 million, with $335 million paid upfront. Reynolds, who reportedly owned 20% of the brand, earned an estimated $67 million from the sale, with additional payouts tied to performance milestones. Mint Mobile : In 2019, Reynolds purchased a 25% stake in Mint Mobile, a low-cost wireless carrier. In March 2023, Mint Mobile was acquired by T-Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal. Reynolds’ share included approximately $131 million in cash and $205 million in T-Mobile stock.

: In 2019, Reynolds purchased a 25% stake in Mint Mobile, a low-cost wireless carrier. In March 2023, Mint Mobile was acquired by T-Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal. Reynolds’ share included approximately $131 million in cash and $205 million in T-Mobile stock. Wrexham AFC: Alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, Reynolds purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in 2020. Under their ownership, the team achieved promotion to League Two in 2023, marking its return to the English Football League after 15 years.

Personal Life

Reynolds has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012, and the couple shares four children. Known for his humor and relatability, Reynolds frequently engages with fans on social media.

Beyond his professional achievements, Reynolds is a committed philanthropist. He and Lively have pledged millions to causes such as clean water initiatives for Indigenous communities in Canada and aid for Ukrainian refugees. In 2023, Reynolds received the Canadian Screen Awards’ Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts.

Ryan Reynolds Earnings from Acting

Though Reynolds’ business ventures dominate his financial profile, his acting career remains highly lucrative. He commands up to $20 million per film, with notable paydays including $27 million for 6 Underground. His backend deals for Deadpool films have also earned him tens of millions in additional income.

