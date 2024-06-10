Ryan Reynolds Net Worth

Ryan Reynolds, a Canadian-born actor, has an impressive net worth of $350 million. This substantial wealth stems largely from his successful entrepreneurial ventures, particularly the sales of Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

Reynolds began his acting career in the 1990s on soap operas and quickly became known for his charm and humor. He has since become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, starring in numerous box office hits and critically acclaimed films. His most significant box office successes include “Deadpool” (2016), which grossed over $780 million worldwide, and “Deadpool 2” (2018), which earned over $785 million. Other notable films include “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” (2002), “The Proposal” (2009), “Safe House” (2012), and “6 Underground” (2019).

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Reynolds is also a successful entrepreneur. In 2018, he acquired a minority stake in Aviation American Gin and played a crucial role in transforming it into a thriving brand. In August 2020, he sold Aviation Gin to Diageo in a deal worth up to $610 million, with an upfront payment of $335 million. Reynolds was believed to own a 20% stake in the brand, potentially earning around $67 million pre-tax from the initial cash payout and up to $55 million from performance milestones.

In December 2019, Reynolds purchased a minority stake in Mint Mobile, a low-cost wireless carrier. In March 2023, T-Mobile acquired Mint Mobile in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. Reynolds reportedly owned 25% of Mint Mobile, which would translate to approximately $131 million pre-tax in cash and about $205 million in T-Mobile stock.

Early Life

Ryan Rodney Reynolds was born on October 23, 1976, in Vancouver, British Columbia. He is the youngest of four sons of James Chester Reynolds, a food wholesaler, and Tamara Lee (née Stewart), a retail saleswoman. Raised in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighborhood, Reynolds graduated from Kitsilano Secondary School in 1994 and briefly attended Kwantlen Polytechnic University before dropping out.

Acting Career

Reynolds’ career began in 1991 with a starring role in the Canadian teen soap opera “Hillside,” known in the US as “Fifteen.” He then had a recurring role in “The Odyssey” and appeared in various TV movies and series, including “The X-Files,” “In Cold Blood,” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” From 1998 to 2001, he starred in “Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place.”

Reynolds went on to star in films such as “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” (2002), “Blade: Trinity” (2004), “The Amityville Horror” (2005), “Smokin’ Aces” (2006), “The Proposal” (2009), “Buried” (2010), “Safe House” (2012), “R.I.P.D.” (2013), “The Voices” (2014), “The Captive” (2014), “Mississippi Grind” (2015), and “6 Underground” (2019). He also had supporting roles in “Just Friends” (2005), “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009), “Adventureland” (2009), “Women in Gold” (2015), and “Criminal” (2016).

Reynolds is one of the few actors to headline films based on both Marvel and DC characters, starring as Hal Jordan in “Green Lantern” (2011) and Wade Wilson/Deadpool in “Deadpool” (2016) and its sequel. Despite the financial and critical failure of “Green Lantern,” Reynolds found massive success with “Deadpool,” which set several box office records.

In addition to on-screen roles, Reynolds has ventured into voice acting, starring in DreamWorks Animation films “The Croods” (2013) and “Turbo” (2013), and voicing Pikachu in “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (2019).

Personal Life

Reynolds began dating Canadian singer Alanis Morissette in 2002 and they became engaged in 2004, but split in 2007. He then dated and married actress Scarlett Johansson in 2008, but they separated in 2010 and divorced in 2011. Reynolds began dating his “Green Lantern” co-star Blake Lively in 2011, and they married in September 2012. The couple has three daughters and announced their fourth child in September 2022. Reynolds became an American citizen around 2018.

Real Estate

In 2012, Reynolds and Lively purchased a $6 million home in Westchester County, New York, on an 11.65-acre property. Reynolds also owns a home in Los Angeles and reportedly bought a $1.9 million home in Marford, Wales, in 2023.

Philanthropy

Reynolds supports various causes. In May 2022, he participated in a reading of “James and the Giant Peach” to support the charity Partners In Health. He and Lively pledged to match up to $1 million for Ukrainian refugees in 2022 and donated $500,000 to Water First for clean drinking water in Canada. In January 2023, Reynolds received the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television’s Humanitarian Award.

Ryan Reynolds Earnings from Deadpool

Reynolds’ base salary for “Deadpool” was $2 million, but he earned around $22 million in 2017 due to backend points. For “Deadpool 2,” he likely earned a minimum of $20 million, potentially reaching $30-40 million with backend points.

Ryan Reynolds Salary Per Movie

Post-Deadpool, Reynolds can command $20 million upfront per movie. He was paid $27 million upfront for “6 Underground.”

Wrexham AFC

In November 2020, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC. They invested $2.6 million in infrastructure, and the club was promoted to League Two in April 2023, marking its return to the English Football League after 15 years.

