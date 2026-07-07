Saba Saba ideals betrayed by culture of unexplained millions at harambees, says Orengo

Siaya Governor James Orengo has used the 36th anniversary of the Saba Saba movement to call for greater accountability in public leadership, sharply criticising the growing trend of multimillion-shilling donations by State officers at weekend harambees.

In a statement issued to mark the anniversary, Orengo described Saba Saba as a defining moment in Kenya’s democratic journey, saying it symbolised the struggle against authoritarian rule and the fight for constitutionalism, human rights and accountable governance.

“Today, as we mark the 36th anniversary of Saba Saba, we commemorate a sacred day in Kenya’s history. It is a day born out of tears, sweat and blood,” he said.

The governor said the ideals championed by pro-democracy activists in 1990 were now under threat from what he termed a return to political excesses, corruption and abuse of public office.

He singled out the growing culture of lavish fundraising events attended by senior government officials, saying the public had a right to question the source of the millions of shillings donated at such gatherings.

“Every weekend, Kenyans are treated to a grotesque procession of public officials publicly competing to announce donations worth tens of millions of shillings,” Orengo said.

He noted that over the past weekend alone, State officers publicly pledged donations of Sh20 million, Sh10 million and Sh2 million, questioning whether such contributions were consistent with their known lawful incomes.

“On this Saba Saba day, we must ask the fundamental constitutional question that our liberation struggle empowered us to ask: Where is this money coming from?” he posed.

Orengo argued that public office is a public trust and that every shilling controlled, spent or publicly displayed by a State officer must withstand constitutional scrutiny.

He warned that displays of wealth by public officials stood in sharp contrast to the economic hardships facing millions of Kenyans grappling with the high cost of living, struggling healthcare services, underfunded schools and constrained county governments.

“The original harambee spirit was built on community solidarity and mutual aid. It was never intended to become a money-laundering bazaar or a public relations theatre for unexplained wealth,” he said.

The governor linked his concerns to the 10-Point Agenda signed on March 7, 2025, saying it committed leaders to promoting integrity, fighting corruption and eliminating wasteful use of public resources.

He called for immediate lifestyle audits of State officers whose public donations appear disproportionate to their declared incomes, saying the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should invoke provisions of the Leadership and Integrity Act and the Public Officer Ethics Act where necessary.

Orengo also demanded full public disclosure of the sources of such donations, insisting that transparency is a constitutional obligation rather than a political favour.

He further urged leaders to uphold the principles of Chapter Six of the Constitution, saying leadership should be judged by integrity, prudent management of public resources and effective service delivery rather than the size of donations made at public events.

“The heroes of Saba Saba did not fight for a country where public office would become a gateway to overnight, unaccountable wealth. They fought for a transparent, just and equitable society,” he said.

Orengo concluded by urging Kenyans to honour the legacy of Saba Saba through an unwavering commitment to integrity, the rule of law and accountability.

“The era of unexplained multimillion-shilling donations must come to an end. Let us honour Saba Saba not just in speech, but through an unwavering commitment to integrity, the rule of law and absolute accountability to the people of Kenya,” he said.