Safaricom Challenges Starlink’s Independent Licensing in Kenya, Citing Network Interference Risks

Safaricom has challenged the Kenyan government’s decision to grant independent licenses to satellite internet providers, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, which began operating in Kenya in July last year. Safaricom argues that allowing these satellite companies to operate independently could lead to illegal connections and interference with mobile networks. The telco has requested the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to reconsider its licensing decisions and suggest that satellite providers should partner with existing internet service providers instead of operating as standalone entities. Safaricom’s acting Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Fred Waithaka, expressed concerns that uncoordinated satellite operations could harm mobile network quality and disrupt end-user services.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is part of a growing trend in satellite internet use in Kenya, with subscriptions rising significantly from 2,933 in December to 4,808 in March—a 63.92 percent increase. The company has introduced a rental plan for its equipment, which costs Sh1,950 per month plus data charges, or Sh45,500 for a one-time hardware purchase. The CA has issued satellite landing rights to ten firms, and Starlink’s presence is intensifying competition with local providers like Safaricom, Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL), and Zuku.