Safaricom Inks Sh30 Million Tech Deal with Tusker for Upcoming OktobaFest

Telecommunications giant Safaricom has inked a Sh30 million technology sponsorship deal with Kenya Breweries Limited’s flagship beer brand, Tusker, to enhance the experience at East Africa’s ultimate beer festival, OktobaFest.

Safaricom’s involvement as a technology and payments partner will focus on fostering seamless in-festival connectivity, empowering the youth and Gen Z community through Safaricom Hook, and powering digital payments through M-PESA.

“Today’s partnership is symbolic of two iconic Kenyan brands coming together to celebrate our Kenyan-ness and leveraging our strengths to put together Kenya’s biggest cultural experience,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

As the official connectivity partner, the telco will showcase the strength of its 4G and 5G network through the provision of Cell on Wheels (COWs) network towers to power the entire festival as well as cabled fibre to service key areas, including registration, livestream production, and gaming areas. They will also have a specially curated data bundle plan, ‘Oktobafest Bundle’ allowing consumers to stay connected throughout the event and enjoy the livestream experience.

“Tusker OktobaFest is the ultimate celebration of East African culture, and this partnership with Safaricom aligns perfectly with our vision. By combining our strengths, we are crafting an unprecedented cultural experience, which is of course brought together by the best beer that East Africa has to offer,” said Anne Joy Michira, Marketing and Innovations Director at East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL).

Safaricom will also curate a special experience through Safaricom Hook, its youth platform that seeks to nurture and support the aspirations of the Gen Z and transform their lives.

During the festival, revelers will get an opportunity to engage with the platform’s three key hooks: technology, career, and culture.

Customers are encouraged to sign up via mySafaricom app or *555# and win free tickets to Oktobafest where they can explore the transformative power of S-Hook.

On-ground, Safaricom will guarantee fast and secure payments via M-PESA, with an enticing 10% cashback offer on all purchases made on ground. Festival revelers will also enjoy 30% off their rides if they book and pay with M-PESA on the Uber app using the Oktobafest 2023 Promo Code, FEST2023.

The telco will also set up convenient charging stations at various locations within the festival. Further, Safaricom will set up a Retail Shop on the ground with various devices and accessories on sale and provide customer care to revelers at the festival.

