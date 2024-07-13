Safaricom Warns Customers Of Service Interruption On Sunday Night

Safaricom has notified its customers of a scheduled service interruption on Sunday night.

The mobile network operator will conduct system maintenance from 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, to 4 a.m. the following Monday.

During this period, access to Lipa na M-PESA, Paybill and Buy Goods services, International Money Transfer (Western Union), M-PESA Global, the M-PESA App, and the mySafaricom App will be intermittent.

“All other services, including calls, data, SMS, and other M-PESA services, will remain available as usual,” Safaricom assured in a statement.

The company has planned the maintenance timing to minimize inconvenience to its customers.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding as we strive to provide you with best-in-class services,” the statement further read.