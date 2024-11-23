Saka Stars As Arsenal Beat Forest To End Winless Run

Arsenal got their title challenge back on track by beating Nottingham Forest to secure a first win in five Premier League matches.

The Gunners’ form has dipped in recent weeks amid a tough fixture schedule and a number of injuries, which meant Mikel Arteta’s side were nine points behind leaders Liverpool before kick-off on Saturday.

Arsenal dominated from the outset at Emirates Stadium and Bukayo Saka gave them the lead after 15 minutes, exchanging passes with Martin Odegaard before beating two defenders and slamming a strike into the top corner.

Thomas Partey, who came on as a half-time substitute, doubled the hosts’ lead when he curled in from 20 yards, before youngster Ethan Nwaneri added a third late on to secure the win.

Forest have been the surprise package of the season so far and came into this match with the same number of points (19) as the Gunners.

However, they struggled to get a foothold in the game and failed to muster a shot on target – with tame headers from Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez their best opportunities.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber thought he had put the hosts in front when he tapped in from close range before Saka’s opener, but Mikel Merino was offside in the build-up.

This match was Arteta’s 250th in charge of Arsenal in all competitions – and he will hope victory sparks a run of form that will help his side close the gap on their rivals at the top.

Much-changed Arsenal seal much-needed win

Arteta shocked many with his team selection as he made five changes to the team that drew with Chelsea in the Gunners’ last league game.

However, his side’s display proved he got those calls right – and managed to leave key players Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench before the Champions League match with Sporting next week.

Odegaard was named in the starting XI for the second time in a row after his lengthy injury lay-off and the captain showed supporters exactly what they missed in his absence.

The Norway playmaker was the hosts’ main creative threat – constantly looking to feed the ball to Saka – and picked up his second assist in as many matches when combining with the England winger for the opener.

Saka also benefited from having Odegaard back and had a hand in both his side’s first two goals – with his assist for Partey meaning he now has eight this season, the most in the league and two clear of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Forest slip to second straight defeat

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo made some big calls of his own before this match but did not get the same results as his counterpart Arteta.

He left in-form Chris Wood on the bench after the striker played for New Zealand during the international break, while England midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was not involved at all – with the Forest boss saying he is “not in the right moment”.

The visitors were typically organised and tried to soak up Arsenal’s pressure and break using their pace on the counter-attack with wingers Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, they could not make a dent in the Arsenal backline and Nuno cut a frustrated figure in the technical area.

Substitute Jota Silva thought he had pulled a goal back late on but his close-range strike was ruled out for offside.

Losing to Arsenal does not tarnish what has been an excellent start to the campaign for Forest. But they were well beaten here – failing to have a shot on target and falling to a second successive defeat.

