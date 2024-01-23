Salasya Grilled by EACC Over Public Conduct, Assault of MCA

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya was Tuesday January 23 grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi over his public conduct.

He was interviewed and recorded a statement following summons by the officials there.

He arrived at Integrity Centre at about 9 am and was ushered to the interview room, officials said.

In a letter dated January 16, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak notified him that there would be two officers available to receive and record the said statement.

EACC summoned Salasya over an assault incident on Malaha-Isongo-Makunga MCA Peter Walunya Indimuli during a funeral service last week.

“The commission is in receipt of an allegation that you assaulted Hon Peter Walunya Indimuli, the Member of County Assembly Malaha-Isongo-Makunga Ward during a funeral service in Mumias East, Kakamega on Friday 12th January 2024,” stated Mbarak.

“To this end, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 at 09:00 am for an interview and statement recording.”

The commission condemned MP Salasya’s alleged actions terming them as a “serious breach of the integrity and ethical requirements” saying the lawmaker will be charged in accordance with the law if found culpable.

According to EACC, public officers ought to conduct themselves ethically and with integrity in their service to the citizens.

“The commission notes that these allegations constitute serious ethical issues and if true would amount to a serious breach of the integrity and ethical requirements governing the conduct of State officers as laid out under Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012,” Mbarak stated.

“The commission has launched investigations into the matter with a view to taking appropriate action in line with our mandate under the law.”

Salasya was captured on camera assaulting the MCA during a funeral service.

Chaos erupted after the outspoken MP repeatedly implored the MCA to sit down so that he could continue with his address.

The latter however failed to comply, prompting the MP to dramatically slap him in broad daylight.

The MP was later arraigned and released on Sh50,000 bond.