Sam Howell Siblings: Get to Know Anna and Will

Samuel Duke Howell is an American professional football quarterback currently with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of North Carolina, where he set records for career passing yards (10,283) and touchdown passes (92).

Drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Howell started all 17 games in 2023, leading the league in interceptions (21) and sacks (65) before being traded to Seattle in 2024.

Siblings

Sam has two siblings, an older sister named Anna and a younger brother named Will.

Anna is the oldest sibling in the Howell family and has been known to be very supportive of Sam’s football journey.

While specific details about her career or pursuits might not be widely publicized, she has often been seen cheering for him at games and events.

College career

Howell joined the University of North Carolina (UNC) in 2019 after initially committing to Florida State.

His decision to play for the Tar Heels was influenced by the hiring of head coach Mack Brown, who had a strong reputation for developing quarterbacks.

Howell quickly made his mark as a true freshman, becoming the first player in that role to start at quarterback for UNC in over a decade.

During his freshman season, Howell showcased his talent by throwing for 3,641 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

His impressive performance earned him the ACC Rookie of the Year award and set the stage for his future success.

In 2020, Howell continued to excel, throwing for over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the Tar Heels to an Orange Bowl appearance.

His ability to make plays both in the pocket and on the run made him a dual-threat quarterback and garnered attention from NFL scouts.

In his final season at UNC in 2021, Howell faced high expectations as he was considered one of the top quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.

He completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Despite the Tar Heels’ struggles as a team that year, Howell’s individual performance solidified his status as one of college football’s premier quarterbacks.

By the time he declared for the NFL Draft, he had set several school records, including career passing yards (10,283) and touchdown passes (92).

Also Read: Ezekiel Elliott Siblings: All About Lailah and Aaliyah Elliott

NFL career

Howell was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with hopes that he would develop into a franchise quarterback.

His rookie season was marked by limited playing time as he primarily served as a backup to veteran quarterback Carson Wentz.

However, he did make appearances throughout the season, showcasing his potential.

In 2023, following Wentz’s departure from the team, Howell was named the starting quarterback for the Commanders.

He faced challenges during this season, leading the league in interceptions with 21 and sacks with 65.

Despite these struggles, he demonstrated resilience and continued to develop as a player.

He threw for nearly 3,900 yards, showing flashes of brilliance in several games.

In December 2024, Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, marking a new chapter in his career.

The Seahawks were looking to bolster their quarterback position and saw potential in Howell’s abilities.

This trade provided him with an opportunity to learn from experienced players and coaches in Seattle while continuing to grow as a professional quarterback.

Accolades

Howell has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and high school.

In college, he was named ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and he earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2020.

Howell also became a MVP of the Military Bowl and was recognized as National Quarterback of the Week nine times during his collegiate career.

He set multiple UNC records, including career passing yards (10,283) and touchdowns (92), while also finishing as the second-highest rated quarterback in ACC history.

In high school, Howell was honored as the Gatorade Player of the Year for North Carolina in 2018, showcasing his exceptional talent by passing for over 3,240 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,392 yards and 17 touchdowns.

His accomplishments include being a three-time All-State honoree and participating in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.