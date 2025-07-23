Samara Weaving Siblings: All About Morgan Weaving

Samara Weaving is an Australian actress and model born on February 23, 1992, in Adelaide, South Australia.

Known for her captivating performances and striking screen presence, she has carved a niche for herself in both Australian and Hollywood entertainment industries.

With a multicultural upbringing, having lived in Singapore, Fiji, Indonesia, and Australia due to her parents’ professions, Weaving’s early exposure to diverse cultures shaped her versatility as an actress.

Her father, Simon Weaving, is a filmmaker and lecturer at the University of Newcastle, while her mother, Helena Bezzina, is an art therapist and lecturer in museum studies.

Samara attended Canberra Girls Grammar School, where she honed her acting skills as vice drama captain and participated in various school and theater productions.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Samara has a younger sister, Morgan Weaving, born on July 27, 1994, who is also involved in the entertainment industry as an actress.

Like Samara, Morgan attended Canberra Girls Grammar School and later pursued higher education at the University of Sydney, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Philosophy in 2017.

Morgan was awarded the University Medal and the Dick Thompson Prize for her outstanding thesis in social psychology.

Currently, she is a PhD candidate in social psychology at the University of Melbourne, showcasing her academic prowess alongside her acting career.

Morgan is known for her role as Lottie Ryan on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, where her sister also gained prominence.

Also Read: Mel Gibson Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actor

Career

Weaving’s acting career began in 2008 with her debut role as Kirsten Mulroney in the Australian-UK soap opera Out of the Blue, appearing in 48 episodes.

Though the series was not renewed for a second season, it provided her with significant exposure.

This led to her breakthrough role as Indigo “Indi” Walker on Home and Away from 2009 to 2013, where she appeared in over 300 episodes.

Her performance earned her critical acclaim and an AACTA Award nomination.

After leaving Home and Away, Weaving transitioned to film, making her feature debut in the 2013 crime drama Mystery Road, alongside her uncle Hugo Weaving.

She continued to build her portfolio with roles in the 2015 web series Squirrel Boys and a recurring part in Ash vs Evil Dead.

Her Hollywood breakthrough came in 2017 with a trio of projects: the action-comedy Mayhem, the horror-comedy The Babysitter, and the critically acclaimed drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Her role in Ready or Not (2019) solidified her status as a scream queen, earning her widespread recognition.

Subsequent roles in Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020), Scream VI (2023), Azrael (2024), and Borderline (2025) showcased her versatility across genres.

Weaving also modeled for the Australian underwear brand Bonds, adding to her multifaceted career.

Accolades

In 2012, Weaving was nominated for Best Female Performance at the AACTA Awards for her role in Home and Away.

Her ensemble work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) earned her multiple accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and a Gold Derby Award.

Her performance in Ready or Not garnered praise for its balance of vulnerability and strength, contributing to her reputation as a leading actress in horror and comedy genres.