Samuele Ricci Siblings: Getting to Know Sara

Samuele Ricci is an Italian professional footballer born on August 21, 2001, in Pontedera, Italy.

He plays as a midfielder, primarily as a deep-lying playmaker or box-to-box midfielder, and is currently at AC Milan in Serie A.

Known for his technical ability, positional sense, and versatility, Ricci has been regarded as one of Italy’s promising midfield talents, often drawing comparisons to legendary players like Andrea Pirlo for his style of play.

He has progressed steadily through the ranks of Italian football, earning recognition at both club and international levels.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Samuele shares a close family bond with his sister Sara.

Along with their parents, Laura and Alessandro, the family has been a constant source of support throughout his career.

Ricci has spoken about the strong relationships within his family, which have helped ground him amid the demands of professional football.

He honors his father Alessandro by wearing the number 28 shirt in tribute to his birthday.

Also Read: Alejandro Zendejas Siblings: Meet Ana and Alfredo Zendejas Jr.

Career

Ricci developed through the Empoli youth academy, joining their under-19 setup and making his professional debut in Serie B in September 2019.

He quickly established himself as a key player under coach Alessio Dionisi, contributing to Empoli’s promotion to Serie A in the 2020-21 season with strong performances as a mezzala.

He scored his first professional goal during that campaign and earned individual recognition for his breakout year.

In January 2022, he moved to Torino on loan with an obligation to buy, where he adapted to Serie A demands and scored his first goal for the club against his former team, Empoli.

Over several seasons at Torino, Ricci became a reliable starter in midfield, known for his work rate, ball-winning abilities, and progressive passing.

His consistent displays attracted interest from bigger clubs.

In July 2025, Ricci transferred to AC Milan for a base fee of around €23 million plus bonuses.

He signed a contract until 2029 (with an option for 2030) and took the number 4 shirt.

At Milan, he has continued to develop, bringing depth and quality to their midfield alongside established players.

Internationally, Ricci has represented Italy at various youth levels, including reaching the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2018.

He made his senior debut in 2022 and has earned caps in Nations League and other competitions.

Accolades

Ricci’s major club honor is the Serie B title won with Empoli in the 2020-21 season, which marked his breakthrough.

Individually, he received the Manlio Scopigno Award as the best player of the 2020-21 Serie B campaign and was named Serie B Footballer of the Year for the same season.

These accolades highlighted his emergence as a top young talent in Italian football.