Saquon Barkley Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Player

Saquon Barkley is a professional football running back for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

He played college football at Penn State, where he set multiple records, including most career rushing touchdowns (43) and all-purpose yards (5,538) over three seasons.

Drafted second overall by the New York Giants in 2018, Barkley won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was selected for the Pro Bowl twice.

In 2023, he signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Eagles after not being tagged by the Giants.

Siblings

Saquon Barkley has a total of four siblings, two sisters, Shaquona and Aliyah, and two brothers, Rashard and Alibay Jr.

He is the second youngest in the family, with his twin sister Aliyah being the youngest. His brother Rashard is the oldest at 33 years old.

College career

Barkley attended Penn State University, where he played for the Nittany Lions from 2015 to 2017.

His decision to join Penn State was influenced by the program’s rich history, strong coaching staff, and the opportunity to develop as a player in a competitive environment.

In his freshman season, Barkley quickly made an impact, rushing for 1,076 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

His explosive playing style and ability to break tackles earned him recognition as one of the top young running backs in college football.

Barkley also showcased his versatility by contributing in the passing game, catching 20 passes for 161 yards.

He continued to impress in his sophomore year, rushing for 1,493 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. He was instrumental in leading the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship and a Rose Bowl appearance.

Barkley’s performance earned him accolades such as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a spot on several All-American teams.

In his final college season, he had a standout year, rushing for 1,271 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns.

Barkley also excelled as a receiver, catching 54 passes for 632 yards and three touchdowns.

His all-purpose yardage totaled over 2,200 yards, making him one of the most dynamic players in college football.

Barkley’s performance that year earned him consensus All-American honors and solidified his status as one of the top prospects heading into the NFL Draft.

NFL career

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley was selected second overall by the New York Giants.

His selection was met with high expectations, and he quickly lived up to them.

In his rookie season, Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and scored 11 touchdowns while also catching 91 passes for 721 yards.

His remarkable performance earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a spot in the Pro Bowl.

However, his second season in 2019 was marred by injuries; he suffered a high ankle sprain that limited him to just 13 games.

Despite this setback, he still managed to rush for 1,003 yards and scored six touchdowns.

In 2020, Barkley faced another significant injury when he tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

This injury sidelined him for the entire season, raising concerns about his long-term viability as an elite running back.

Upon returning in 2021, Barkley struggled to regain his previous form due to lingering effects from his injury but showed flashes of his talent with over 1,200 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns that season.

In 2022, he rebounded strongly, rushing for 1,312 yards and scoring ten touchdowns, earning another Pro Bowl selection.

His performance was crucial in leading the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

In 2023, after being tagged by the Giants but not reaching a long-term agreement, Barkley signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

Accolades

In college, Barkley was a standout at Penn State from 2015 to 2017.

He earned the Paul Hornung Award in 2017 as college football’s most versatile player and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, the highest finish for a Penn State player since 2002.

He was a consensus All-American and received first-team All-America honors from several organizations, including the American Football Coaches Association and Walter Camp.

Barkley also won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award in both 2016 and 2017.

In the NFL, Barkley was selected second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 draft.

He had an outstanding rookie season, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, and making it to the Pro Bowl twice (2018, 2022).

He set multiple records for rookies, including most receptions by a rookie running back (91) and most rushing yards in a season by a rookie (1,307).

Additionally, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and ranked 16th on the NFL Top 100 list in 2019.