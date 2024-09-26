Mason Rudolph Siblings: Getting to Know Dasha and Logan

Mason Rudolph is an American professional football quarterback, currently with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL.

He played college football at Oklahoma State, where he was a three-year starter and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Rudolph was drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and has since had a notable career in the league.

Siblings

Mason has two siblings, a brother named Logan, who also played football, and an adopted sister named Dasha.

Logan attended Clemson University, where he was part of a competitive football program known for its strong defense and success in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

After college, Logan chose to step away from football and pursue a career in acting.

This transition is notable, as many athletes continue to pursue professional sports; however, Logan’s decision reflects a passion for the arts and the entertainment industry.

College career

Rudolph played quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 2014 to 2017, entering the program as a highly regarded recruit and quickly making his mark.

During his college career, he demonstrated impressive skills and consistency, setting several school records, including over 13,000 passing yards, which ranks him among the top quarterbacks in Oklahoma State history.

He threw for 92 touchdown passes, also placing him among the best in the program’s history.

In 2017, Rudolph won both the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Sammy Baugh Trophy, recognizing him as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

His final season was particularly notable; he led the Cowboys to a successful campaign, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure and culminating in a strong showing at the NFL Draft.

NFL career

Rudolph was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 76th overall pick.

His entry into the NFL came during a time when the Steelers had established veterans like Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.

In his initial years with the Steelers, Rudolph served primarily as a backup quarterback but had opportunities to start due to injuries to Roethlisberger.

His first significant playing time came in 2019 when he started eight games after Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury.

During that season, Rudolph showcased his potential by throwing for 1,765 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Throughout his tenure with the Steelers, Rudolph displayed resilience and adaptability. He effectively managed games and kept his team competitive.

Notable performances included a memorable game against the Cleveland Browns in 2019, where he threw for over 300 yards and led a comeback effort.

In September 2024, after spending several seasons with the Steelers, Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Accolades

Rudolph has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at Oklahoma State University.

He is recognized as the winningest quarterback in the school’s history, leading the Cowboys to a 32-9 record as a starter.

Notable awards include the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Sammy Baugh Award, both received in 2017.

He was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award that same year.

Additionally, Rudolph earned second-team All-America honors from both the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press in 2017.

In previous years, he was named the Offensive Team MVP for two consecutive seasons (2015 and 2016) and was a semifinalist for several prestigious awards, including the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award in 2016.

His performance also earned him recognition as a Camping World Bowl MVP in 2017.