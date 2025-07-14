Sarah Vandella is 41 years old, born on December 2, 1983, in Hauppauge, New York, United States. Known for her striking looks, captivating performances, and enduring presence in the adult film industry, Sarah has become one of the most recognized names in the genre since she began her career in 2007.

Sarah Vandella Age 41 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth December 2, 1983 Place of Birth Hauppauge, New York Nationality American Zodiac Sign Sagittarius

Early Life

Sarah Vandella was born and raised in Hauppauge, New York, and is of white ethnicity and American nationality. Growing up, she was an active student who enjoyed playing ice hockey during her school years. She attended private schools for both her primary and secondary education, though much of her early life remains private.

Before entering the world of adult entertainment, Sarah worked in the hospitality industry as a waitress. This phase of her life would eventually give way to a career that placed her in front of the camera and in the public spotlight.

Sarah Vandella Career

Sarah Vandella made her debut in adult films in 2007, at the age of 21. Her first professional shoot was with Voodoo House Studios, and her natural charisma quickly caught the attention of top producers in the industry. Over the years, she built a reputation for her distinctive acting style and dedication to her craft.

She has since appeared in over 200 films, working with some of the most prominent studios in the adult entertainment industry. These include Reality Kings, Digital Playground, Elegant Angel, Pure Play Media, Girlfriends Films, Naughty America, and Mofos. Sarah has also performed alongside well-known adult film actresses such as Casey Calvert, Anna De Ville, Danni Rivers, and Elsa Jean.

Her success is attributed not just to her looks, but to her professionalism, versatility, and longevity in a highly competitive field.

Sarah Vandella Net Worth

As of 2025, Sarah Vandella has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Most of her wealth stems from her long-standing career as an actress and model in adult entertainment. In addition to acting, she has also earned income through:

Brand endorsements

Commercial appearances

Sponsorship deals

Her exact salary remains undisclosed, but her consistent work over nearly two decades has made her financially successful and professionally respected.

Personal Life

Despite her fame, Sarah Vandella keeps much of her personal life private. She has not revealed much about her relationships, making it unclear whether she is currently dating or married. Her blonde hair, distinctive facial features, and athletic physique contribute to her lasting appeal in the industry.

Sarah is also active on social media and occasionally shares glimpses of her life outside of work, though she remains focused on maintaining a professional boundary between her career and private affairs.

Sarah Vandella Age

