Saudi Arabia 2034 World Cup Bid ‘Medium Risk’ for Human Rights: FIFA

Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup was considered “medium risk” for human rights by FIFA in its evaluation report, which said implementing reforms could take “significant time and effort”.

The release of the report Saturday comes ahead of the FIFA Congress on December 11, when a vote will be held to officially appoint the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

Saudi Arabia is the lone candidate for 2034 while Morocco, Spain and Portugal have formed a joint bid for the 2030 tournament, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay all set to host a match as part of the centenary edition.

The Saudi bid “presents a very strong all-round proposition, reflected in the results of the technical evaluation, which assesses the proposed infrastructure (both sporting and general) as well as its commercial potential,” FIFA said in its report.

But football’s world governing body cautioned, “in terms of human rights, the undertaking involved in implementing the various measures… particularly in certain areas, could involve significant effort and time”.