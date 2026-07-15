Scott McTominay Siblings: Getting to Know Katie

Scott Francis McTominay is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Serie A club Napoli and the Scotland national team.

Born on December 8, 1996, in Lancaster, Lancashire, England, he stands at 1.93 meters tall and is known for his physical presence, box-to-box energy, goal-scoring ability from midfield, and leadership qualities.

Though born in England, he chose to represent Scotland internationally through his father’s heritage, becoming a key player for the national side.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Scott has an older sister named Katie.

Their parents, Frank and Julie, supported their children’s activities, including driving Katie to athletics sessions.

Scott has spoken warmly about his family bonds, noting the challenges of distance after his move to Italy while remaining close to his mother, sister, and her children.

Career

McTominay joined Manchester United’s youth academy at the age of five after attending a development center in Preston.

He progressed through the ranks despite facing setbacks, including growth-related injuries and initial struggles with his physique.

Also Read: Santiago Giménez Siblings: All About Agustina and Sofía

He made his senior debut for United in May 2017 and went on to accumulate over 250 appearances for the club across various competitions.

At Manchester United, he developed into a versatile and reliable midfielder under different managers.

He contributed crucial goals in big moments, such as stoppage-time winners and braces against top opponents, while winning domestic cups.

In August 2024, he transferred to Napoli for around £25.7 million.

In his debut season in Italy (2024–25), McTominay quickly became a focal point of the team, scoring important goals, including an acrobatic strike, and helping Napoli secure the Serie A title.

His performances earned widespread acclaim and established him as a fan favorite in Naples.

Internationally, McTominay has earned over 70 caps for Scotland since debuting in 2018.

He has featured at UEFA Euro 2020, Euro 2024, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, often delivering strong displays in midfield.

Accolades

During his time at Manchester United, McTominay won the FA Cup (2023–24) and the EFL Cup, along with runner-up finishes in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

At Napoli, he claimed the Serie A title in his first season (2024–25), the Italian Super Cup, and was named Serie A Most Valuable Player (MVP) for that campaign.

He also received Serie A Footballer of the Year honors and multiple Goal of the Month awards.

Individually, he earned a nomination for the Ballon d’Or and has been recognized in various squads of the season.