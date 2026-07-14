Santiago Giménez Siblings: All About Agustina and Sofía

Santiago Tomás “Santi” Giménez Zolotarchuk, often known as “El Bebote,” is a professional footballer born on April 18, 2001, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He plays as a striker for Serie A club AC Milan, wearing the number 7 shirt.

Though born in Argentina, he moved to Mexico at a young age and represents the Mexico national team.

Giménez is recognized for his clinical finishing, physical presence, and goal-scoring instincts, having developed into one of the most prominent Mexican forwards of his generation.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Santiago is the oldest of three siblings.

He has two younger sisters, Agustina and Sofía, both born in Mexico after the family relocated there.

The siblings share a close bond, with Agustina often appearing in family moments on social media, including lighthearted videos and supportive messages during Santiago’s career highlights and challenges, such as injuries.

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Career

Giménez began his career in the youth system of Cruz Azul in Mexico, making his senior debut and quickly establishing himself as a promising forward.

During his time at the club, he contributed to several domestic successes before securing a high-profile move to Feyenoord in the Netherlands in 2022.

At Feyenoord, he blossomed into a prolific scorer, helping the team achieve major trophies in the Eredivisie and domestic cups while becoming a fan favorite for his performances in league and European competitions.

In early 2025, he transferred to AC Milan for a substantial fee, marking a new chapter in one of Europe’s top leagues.

He has since adapted to the demands of Serie A, contributing goals and assists while integrating into the squad.

On the international stage, Giménez has been a key player for Mexico, featuring in Gold Cups, Nations League campaigns, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he has gained valuable experience at the highest level.

Accolades

With Cruz Azul, Giménez won the Liga MX title, Copa MX, Supercopa MX, Campeón de Campeones, and other domestic competitions.

At Feyenoord, he secured the Eredivisie championship, the KNVB Cup, and the Johan Cruyff Shield (Dutch Super Cup).

With AC Milan, he has added further experience in top-tier competitions, including a Coppa Italia runner-up finish.

Internationally, he has helped Mexico win multiple CONCACAF Gold Cups and the CONCACAF Nations League, along with individual recognition such as the Gold Cup’s Mark of a Fighter Award.