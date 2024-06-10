Scott Stapp, the American musician and singer-songwriter, is best known as the lead singer of the band Creed. Despite his significant career accomplishments, Stapp’s net worth is currently estimated at $1 million. In addition to his success with Creed, he has also pursued a solo career, contributing singles, albums, and movie soundtracks.

Scott Stapp Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth August 8, 1973 Place of Birth Orlando, Florida Nationality American Profession Songwriter, Singer, Author, Musician, Actor, Record Producer, Singer-songwriter

Early Life

Scott Stapp, born Anthony Scott Flippen on August 8, 1973, in Orlando, Florida, was raised by his mother, Lynda, and his stepfather, Steven Stapp, from whom he adopted his last name. He attended Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando, where he met future bandmate Mark Tremonti. Their friendship blossomed at Florida State University, where they discovered a mutual passion for music that led to their collaboration.

Scott Stapp Career

In 1994, Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti formed Creed, along with Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips. Stapp took on the role of lead vocalist, Tremonti played guitar and provided vocals, Marshall played bass, and Phillips was on drums. Creed’s debut album, “My Own Prison” (1997), achieved tremendous success, selling over six million copies. Their follow-up album, “Human Clay” (1999), was even more successful, achieving diamond certification and selling eleven times platinum. Their third album, “Weathered” (2001), also sold multi-platinum copies. Despite their success, tensions during their national tour led to the band’s breakup in 2004.

Creed reunited in 2009, releasing their fourth album, “Full Circle,” and embarking on a global tour through 2010. Although they have not released new content since then, they toured again in 2012.

Stapp’s solo career began with his debut album, “The Great Divide” (2005), which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and was certified double platinum. He followed this with “Proof of Life” (2013) and “The Space Between the Shadows” (2019). His solo work includes collaborations on Carlos Santana’s “Guitar Heaven” (2010), the Florida Marlins anthem “Marlins Will Soar” (2010), and the song “Relearn Love” for “The Passion of the Christ: Songs” (2004). Stapp has also toured as a solo artist, including an acoustic tour in late 2010.

Also Read: Robert Wagner Net Worth

In 2016, Stapp joined the band Art of Anarchy as the new lead singer, following the death of Scott Weiland. He released the single “The Madness” (2016) and an album of the same name (2017) with the band. However, in 2018, Art of Anarchy sued Stapp for breach of contract and failure to promote the album on tour.

In addition to his music career, Stapp authored a memoir, “Sinner’s Creed,” published in 2012.

Personal Life

Stapp married his first wife, Hillaree Burns, in 1997, but they divorced 16 months later. They have a son, Jagger, for whom Stapp was granted full custody after the divorce. In March 2006, Stapp purchased a 13,000-square-foot waterfront home in Boca Raton, Florida, for $4.95 million, which he sold later that year for $3.99 million.

Claims of Financial Difficulties

In 2014, Stapp posted a video on Facebook detailing severe financial troubles. He claimed that an IRS clerical error had left him homeless and penniless, forcing him to live in his car or motels and sometimes go without food. This stark financial situation contrasted sharply with the success Creed enjoyed, selling 50 million albums worldwide, and Stapp’s peak net worth of $20-30 million in the late 1990s.

Scott Stapp Net Worth

Scott Stapp net worth is $1 million.