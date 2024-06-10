Sean Lennon Net Worth

Sean Lennon, an American musician, composer, and producer, has an estimated net worth of $200 million. The son of legendary Beatles member John Lennon and avant-garde artist Yoko Ono, Sean has carved out his own successful career in the music industry. His debut solo album, “Into the Sun,” was released in 1998, and he has since produced nearly 20 studio albums and EPs both as a solo artist and with bands like Cibo Matto, The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, Mystical Weapons, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, and the Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band. In addition to his music career, Lennon has contributed to film scores and appeared in television series.

Early Life

Sean Taro Ono Lennon was born on October 9, 1975, in New York City. He is the only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, with a half-brother, Julian, from John’s previous marriage to Cynthia Powell. His godfather is Elton John. Following Sean’s birth, John Lennon took a break from his music career to focus on raising him. Tragically, John Lennon was murdered when Sean was just five years old.

Lennon attended various schools around the world, including kindergarten in Tokyo, Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland, and the Ethical Culture Fieldston School and Dalton School in New York. After high school, he studied anthropology at Columbia University for three semesters before leaving to focus on his music career and touring with his mother.

Sean Lennon Career

Sean Lennon began his music career early, appearing on Yoko Ono’s album “Season of Glass” in 1981 and contributing to various projects throughout his youth. At 16, he co-wrote “All I Ever Wanted” with Lenny Kravitz for Kravitz’s album “Mama Said” and later collaborated with him on a cover of John Lennon’s “Give Peace a Chance.”

In 1996, Lennon joined the band Cibo Matto as their bass player, later becoming a full member and releasing albums “Super Relax” (1997) and “Stereo ★ Type A” (1999). His involvement with Cibo Matto led to a record deal with the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal Records, under which he released his solo album “Into the Sun” in 1998. He followed this with the EP “Half Horse, Half Musician” (1999) and the album “Friendly Fire” (2006).

Lennon continued to explore various musical projects, forming the bands Mystical Weapons and The Claypool Lennon Delirium, releasing several albums with both. In 2018, he collaborated with Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson on a cover of “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” which they performed on “Saturday Night Live.”

As a producer, Lennon has worked on numerous albums, including those by Soulfly, Plastic Ono Band, Lana Del Rey, and Black Lips. He also ventured into filmmaking, writing, directing, and starring in the 2006 film “Friendly Fire,” and composing scores for films like “Alter Egos” (2012) and “Ava’s Possessions” (2015).

Personal Life

Sean Lennon met Charlotte Kemp Muhl at the 2005 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and they began a romantic relationship two years later. Together, they formed The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger in 2008, releasing albums through their record label, Chimera Music. Their album “Midnight Sun” was named one of the top 50 albums of 2014 by “Rolling Stone” magazine.

Lennon has been active in social and political causes, organizing and performing at Tibetan Freedom Concerts from 1996 to 1999, participating in the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011, and launching the “Artists Against Fracking” campaign in 2012.

Real Estate

In 2008, Lennon purchased a home in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village for $9.5 million. In 2015, he faced a lawsuit from his neighbors, Addie and Gary Tomei (parents of actress Marisa Tomei), who claimed that a tree on Lennon’s property had caused significant damage to their home. In 2016, a judge ordered Lennon to remove the 60-foot-high, 70-year-old Ailanthus tree.

