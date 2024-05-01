fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Section of Thika Superhighway, Athi River-Namanga Road Closed Over Floods

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Kenya National Highways Authority has closed Athi River-Namanga road at the Kimalat area following floods.

    The announcement was made by KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u on Wednesday.

    “The Kenya National Highways Authority regrets to inform the public of the closure of Athi River – Namanga Road (A2) at Kimalat area,” Ndungu said.

    He explained that the closure was occasioned by flooding caused by overnight downpour which led to River Kimalat breaking its banks.

    KeNHA further warned that alternative routes through earth roads are equally flooded.

    “The Authority cautions road users against any attempts to use these affected areas in the interest of their safety,” KeNHA warned.

    The authority has also ordered the closure of Thika Superhighway at the Kahawa Sukari drift.

    The section between Kahawa Barracks and Kenyatta University, for Thika Bound traffic has been closed following flooding.

    “Motorists heading to Thika may use Kiambu Road and turn off to the Northern Bypass to Ruiru and vise versa. We will continue to monitor the water levels and advise when the water subsides,” KeNHA said.

    KeNHA also announced the partial closure of several roads within Nairobi and Kiambu counties over flooding.

    The affected roads are; Enterprise Road, Eastern bypass and Thika bypass.

    Raila Odinga Road (formerly Mbagathi Way) was also flooded on Wednesday morning.

    Kenyans have been advised to use alternative routes.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    10 Bodies Collected Across the Country After Drowning

    Section of Thika Superhighway, Athi River-Namanga Road Closed Over Floods

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X