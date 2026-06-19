Security guard killed during night break-in at KMTC Homa Bay Campus

A security guard was hacked to death during a night-time break-in at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Homa Bay.

The attackers made away with a computer used for student registration.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Elisha Odongo, was found dead on Thursday morning within the institution’s premises after being attacked while on duty.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 8:45 a.m. by a supervisor of the guards’ company, after another supervisor conducting routine patrols discovered the guard’s body at around 4:00 a.m.

Police officers, detectives and crime scene investigators visited the scene and found Odongo lying on the ground with blood oozing from two deep panga cuts to the head.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had been deployed alone to guard the institution’s ICT office overnight. Investigators established that the attackers cut the office padlocks using an unknown tool before gaining entry.

Although the office contained more than 10 computers and monitors, the assailants stole only one computer and monitor reportedly used for registering and admitting students.

A search of the area did not lead to the recovery of the stolen equipment or any suspects.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators before the body was moved to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to identify and arrest those behind the fatal attack and theft.

And police in Nyamira County launched a murder investigation after a man who was allegedly assaulted during burial preparations succumbed to his injuries nearly three weeks later.

The case was initially reported as a serious assault but has since been amended to murder following the death of the victim.

According to police, 39-year-old Peter Ngoi Ouya sustained internal injuries after he was allegedly kicked in the lower abdomen by two men known to him at around 3 a.m. on May 28, 2026, while taking part in burial preparations at a village in Nyamira North Sub-County.

The assault was reported at Nyamusi Police Station on June 7 before the victim’s condition worsened. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Nyamira County Referral Hospital on June 12.

Police said he succumbed to his injuries at about 3:05 a.m. on June 14. However, the death was formally reported at Nyamusi Police Station on June 18, prompting investigators to reclassify the case from assault to murder.

The body is being preserved at Nyamira County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination as detectives pursue the two suspects alleged to have assaulted the deceased.