fbpx
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Selena Gomez Releases New Single “Love On” Amid Busy Schedule

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments4 Mins Read
    Selena Gomez - Love On Lyrics

    Selena Gomez continues to dazzle fans with her multifaceted talents, as she unveils her latest pop gem, “Love On,” amidst a whirlwind of activities.

    Despite her packed schedule, which includes everything from rubbing elbows with Taylor Swift at awards shows to preparing for diverse roles, Gomez has managed to carve out time to deliver yet another musical masterpiece.

    “Love On” serves as Gomez’s highly anticipated follow-up to last summer’s hit “Single Soon.”

    In this infectious new single, Gomez showcases her signature vocals as she croons, “Wait ’til I turn my love on,” captivating listeners with her emotive delivery.

    Gomez explores themes of love and passion, posing provocative questions about romantic escapades in unexpected places with lyrics that evoke a sense of longing and desire.

    Also Read: Selena Gomez Hints At Retiring From Music To Focus On Acting

    The song was co-written by a talented team including Isaiah Tejada, Jordan K. Johnson, Julia Michaels, Michael Pollack, and Stefan Johnson.

    Accompanying the release of “Love On” is a visually stunning music video that transports viewers to a makeout-filled chateau, complete with charming French bulldogs and whimsical scenes.

    Gomez’s playful energy shines through as she navigates the enchanting setting, creating moments of pure magic on screen.

    Selena Gomez – Love On Lyrics

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    I’m no cheap thrill

    I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on

    Come on, come on

    Cause baby if you can’t tell – you’re what I wanna love on, ohh

     

    This doesn’t have to be some sort of mathematical equation

    Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets, screaming “yes” in quotations

    Clock in, baby get to work

    Night shift but with all the perks

    Time stamping when you fell in love

    Time can’t mess with us

     

    Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments

    Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight,

    Just wait, woo!

     

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    I’m no cheap thrill

    I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on

    Come on come on

    Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    Wait ‘til wait till

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    You’ll get your thrill

    Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

    Come on

    Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on

     

    Why we conversing over this steak tartare when we could be

    Somewhere other than here making out in the back of a car

    Or in the back of a bar

    Or we could make a memoir, yeah

    On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar

     

    Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments

    Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight,

    Just wait, woo!

     

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    I’m no cheap thrill

    I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on

    Come on come on

    Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

    Wait ‘til I turn my love on

    You’ll get your thrill

    Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

    Come on

    Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on

     

    Wait ‘til I

    Wait ‘til I

     

    Baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Justin Timberlake Unveils New Single “Drown” From Upcoming Album

    Selena Gomez Releases New Single "Love On" Amid Busy Schedule

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X