Selena Gomez Releases New Single “Love On” Amid Busy Schedule

Selena Gomez continues to dazzle fans with her multifaceted talents, as she unveils her latest pop gem, “Love On,” amidst a whirlwind of activities.

Despite her packed schedule, which includes everything from rubbing elbows with Taylor Swift at awards shows to preparing for diverse roles, Gomez has managed to carve out time to deliver yet another musical masterpiece.

“Love On” serves as Gomez’s highly anticipated follow-up to last summer’s hit “Single Soon.”

In this infectious new single, Gomez showcases her signature vocals as she croons, “Wait ’til I turn my love on,” captivating listeners with her emotive delivery.

Gomez explores themes of love and passion, posing provocative questions about romantic escapades in unexpected places with lyrics that evoke a sense of longing and desire.

The song was co-written by a talented team including Isaiah Tejada, Jordan K. Johnson, Julia Michaels, Michael Pollack, and Stefan Johnson.

Accompanying the release of “Love On” is a visually stunning music video that transports viewers to a makeout-filled chateau, complete with charming French bulldogs and whimsical scenes.

Gomez’s playful energy shines through as she navigates the enchanting setting, creating moments of pure magic on screen.

Selena Gomez – Love On Lyrics

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on

Come on, come on

Cause baby if you can’t tell – you’re what I wanna love on, ohh

This doesn’t have to be some sort of mathematical equation

Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets, screaming “yes” in quotations

Clock in, baby get to work

Night shift but with all the perks

Time stamping when you fell in love

Time can’t mess with us

Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments

Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight,

Just wait, woo!

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on

Come on come on

Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til wait till

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

You’ll get your thrill

Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

Come on

Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on

Why we conversing over this steak tartare when we could be

Somewhere other than here making out in the back of a car

Or in the back of a bar

Or we could make a memoir, yeah

On the back wall of the last stall in the bathroom at the bazaar

Oooh, if you think about falling, got you covered like garments

Oooh, I deserve an applause for, keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight,

Just wait, woo!

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a roller coaster ride, baby jump on

Come on come on

Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

You’ll get your thrill

Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

Come on

Cause baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on

Wait ‘til I

Wait ‘til I

Baby if you can’t tell, you’re what I wanna love on, ohh!