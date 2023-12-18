Sen. Edwin Sifuna Is Best Suited To Defeat William Ruto In The 2027 Election.

By Al Musasia

President William Rutos disastrous performance, shocking incompetence of his cabinet, open tribalism, corruption, excessive foreign travels, and unbearably high taxes within 16 months of his presidency has fueled the race to replace him come 2027 general elections.

Clear signs have emerged that the president is losing two of his bedrock strongholds; the Mt. Kenya voting bloc and “Hustlers” who openly regret electing him. A combination of these factors will be a major problem for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of the 2027.

However, it would be a mistake for Azimio to think that defeating the President will be a walk in the park. It’s imperative, therefore, that the Azimio team analyzes every possible scenario and are open to alternative options if they are to emerge victorious.

One of the most captivating alternative options for Azimio is the candidacy of the Nairobi Senator, political maverick, and the Secretary General of the ODM party, Hon.Edwin Sifuna, as their compromise presidential candidate. I say this with utmost admiration and respect for the Right Honorable H.E. Raila Amollo Odinga and H.E. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. Given the direction the country is, it’s important for leaders to put the interests of the country before self.

With H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga’s blessings, Senator Edwin Sifuna has the unique ability of uniting the entire luhyia voting block around his candidacy. Infact, it would only take Railas endorsement and an acknowledgment of the widely known Elijah Masinde’s prophecy that presidency for Luhyias and Luos would come through the lake. Sifuna as a presidential candidate on Azimio ticket would devastate the Kenya Kwanza strategy in Western Kenya, that is based on the boring, uninspiring, and self-serving self-declared Kingpins. Luhyias have concluded that voting for Ruto was a “long con game”, because despite the high-profile roles held by Mudavadi and Wetangula, the region has clearly been marginalized. But I digress.

Senator Sifuna as a presidential candidate would bring the Luhyas together like never before – from the northern shores of Lake Victoria to the shining hills of Cherangany. From Mt Elgon and down the Nzoia River in the north to Busia through Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga. The freshness and eloquence of Senator Sifuna easily trounces any other regional supremos like H.E. Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya and Hon. Eugene Wamalwa. To be clear, Oparanya’s influence is largely within Kakamega county, period. On the other hand, the last general election dealt Hon. Eugene Wamalwa a severe beating. He performed dismally in Bungoma and could barely hold on to Trans Nzoia County. There is no question that Senator Edwin Sifuna is a national figure whose influence and appeal goes beyond the confines of luhyia subtribes. He is particularly popular among the youth who are the largest voting bloc, and his candidacy would be seen as a real chance for rejuvenating the young base whose hope continues to dwindle with each passing day. In other words, millions of youthful hustlers who elected Ruto would likely jump ship and support one of their own. This is the writing on the wall that everyone should be paying attention to.

Given President Ruto’s rapidly declining influence and support across Mt. Kenya region, he will start mapping out alternative areas for replacement votes, which will be a tall order for a dismally performing president. The prominent roles given to Hon. Musalia Mudavadi point to the 2027 general elections game plan. If the idea is to project Mudavadi as the next president after his term ends, then this would be a big problem for DP Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio. If the Luhyia voting bloc will be made to believe that Ruto will back Mudavadi after the 2027 general elections, there would be nothing Azimio can do to change the tide. Not Unless they have a popular Luhyia presidential candidate on their ticket. Anything less would mean that Ruto would get more votes among luhyias than in the previous election. Again, this should cause serious pause to every Azimio stalwart.

Assuming that Sifuna becomes the compromise Presidential candidate with the blessings of Hon. Odinga, there are many options of a deputy president which Includes H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka, Jimmy Wanjigi,Hon.Peter Kenneth,Pauline Njoroge,H.E.Mwangi Wa Iria, Maina Njenga who would bring the Kikuyu Votes and H.E. Mutula Kilonzo. In such a government, Baba would finally become a true Prime Minister and Statesman should the NADCO proposal become a reality.

A Sifuna Presidency would be Rt Hon Raila Odinga’s most defining, and lasting legendary endorsement ever. This would give him the most ideal, and perhaps best opportunity, to influence policy and reshape the destiny of the country he loves so much. It would be his crowning moment, since a Sifuna presidency would be leading a transformative ODM government – at the very feet of his mentor, master teacher and party leader, Raila Amollo Odinga. As Prime Minister and Party leader, Baba would control ODM, and champion Azimio parliamentary majority which is inevitable. Again, this would be the biggest score in H.E. Raila Amollo Odinga’s historic yet tortured political journey that began in earnest nearly five decades ago.

Albert Obulukhu Musasia, MBA, University of Houston, Victoria