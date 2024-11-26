Senate Now Invokes Arrest on ‘Evasive’ Arati Over Absconding Committee Summons 

The Senate Tuesday wrote to Kisii Governor Simba Arati to appear before its Public Accounts Committee sitting or risk arrest.

Arati has been in the cross hairs of the House for months for constantly skipping various committee invites.

On Tuesday, the Senate through a letter addressed to him gave him a final warning that shall he fail to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee to explain audit queries on financial reports 2021 /2022 and 2022 /2923 he will be arrested.

The Senate mulls especially using the police to ferry Arati to the sittings should he he fails to turn up for the December 5th, 2024 invite.

The Senate has constantly fingered Mr Arati for ‘slighting numerous various committee summons’ citing ‘busy engagements’ or international travel commitments’ as albi.

On December 5, 2024, the Public Accounts wants him to, among other things, explain audit expenditure queries in the the 2021/2022 budget and 2022/23.

The invite Tuesday came with a rider though that should he fail he would arrested, slapped with a fine or serve a jail sentence or both.

“Take this note that should you fail to attend before the committee on the date and time spelt on this summon or produce the documentation required by the committee, the committee may impose on you a fine not exceeding Sh 500,000 or may order for your arrest pursuant to section 19 (1) and c (roman 1)respectively, of the parliamentary powers and privileges for which you shall be liable for conviction or a fine not exceeding Sh 200,000 or a jail term not exceeding 6 months, or both a fine and imprisonment,” said the letter signed by JM Nyengenye, Clerk at the Senate.

The Senate has revoked the November 13 summon after the embattled County boss absconded without giving reason.

The Senate County Public Accounts Committee is mandated to among other things, examine reports of the Auditor on the annual accounts of the County Governments.

Arati was at first invited by the same committee on Thursday June 27, 2024 but declined the invitation and requested that it be rescheduled.

On June 18, the date he had agreed to attend, he failed again to turn up.

He similarly failed to turn up for a rescheduled appearance on 18th,June 2024 insensing the committee officials.

He later excused himself from a summon on September 2, 2024 and requested that he turns up on 10th, the same month.

He too absconded.

The Senate cited more other six similar invitations to which Governor Arati failed to honour.

Last week, Arati during an appearance before the Senate’s Devolution committee cited the frosty relationship with Senator Richard Onyonka among reasons for low absorption of development funds in his County.

On December 5, Arati is expected to turn up with written responses regarding the audit of the fiscal years 2021/22 and 2022/23.

He is expected to provide written responses in regards to the receiver of revenue statements for financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23 and the County Revenue Fund for the fiscal years.