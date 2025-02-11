Senate Resumes With Key Committee Reconstitution And Packed Legislative Agenda

The Senate resumes today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, marking the start of the Fourth Session of the 4th Senate after a lengthy recess that began in December 2024.

One of the major activities on the agenda is the reconstitution of key Senate Committees, which will play a crucial role in steering legislative business in the coming months.

Among the committees to be reconstituted are the Senate Business Committee, which will be established under Standing Order 190 (1), the County Public Accounts Committee under Standing Order 193, the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee in line with Standing Order 194, and the Committee on Delegated Legislation as per Standing Order 195.

Once the Senate Business Committee is formed, its first task will be to review and approve the session’s draft calendar before tabling it for approval by the House.

Senate Majority Leader and Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has outlined key legislative priorities for the session, with a strong focus on financial matters.

Lawmakers will deliberate on the passage of the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for 2025, as required under Section 25 of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act and Standing Order 186(1). Other crucial financial bills include the Division of Revenue Bill (2025/2026), the County Allocation of Revenue Bill (2025/2026), and the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill (2025/2026), alongside approving the Cash Disbursement Schedules.

Beyond financial legislation, the Fourth Session will feature key national events, including an address to Parliament by the President as mandated by Article 132 (1)(b) and (c) of the Constitution.

Senators will also participate in the Legislative Summit from March 18 to 21, 2025, and the Devolution Conference, set to take place from August 12 to 15, 2025, in Homa Bay County.

As part of efforts to bring parliamentary proceedings closer to the people, the Senate will hold special sittings in Busia County from September 22 to 26, 2025.

A major agenda item for this session is the review of the revenue-sharing formula among counties. The third basis for revenue sharing, which was approved in September 2020, expires at the end of the 2024/2025 financial year.

In preparation for the transition, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has already submitted recommendations for the Fourth Basis for Revenue Sharing.

The Senate will assess these recommendations under Article 217 of the Constitution, read alongside Article 216, to ensure equitable distribution of national revenue to counties.

The Fourth Session of the 4th Senate is scheduled to conclude on December 4, 2025, in line with Standing Order 31.