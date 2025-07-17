Senate Wants Colonial Reparations Bill Expanded To Cover Post-Independence Injustices

The Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations has proposed widening the scope of the Colonial Reparations Bill, 2025 to include injustices committed after Kenya gained independence.

During a session chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, members argued that limiting the Bill to colonial-era violations would ignore the pain many Kenyans have endured under successive governments since 1963.

“Historical injustices are still going on right now in this country. We should not focus only on the injustices committed during the colonial period,” said Dullo.

She added, “The proposed Bill should be expanded to address the injustices that Kenyans have faced and continue to face under successive governments.”

The Bill, sponsored by Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, currently seeks to create a framework for compensating victims of colonial-era abuses. It proposes setting up a Colonial Reparations Council to advise the President on matters of compensation and lead talks with former colonial powers for reparation funds.

It also gives the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights the mandate to investigate abuses committed during the colonial period and recommend action. A Colonial Reparations Fund, managed by a Board of Trustees, would be set up to distribute compensation to victims.

As currently drafted, the Bill only applies to violations that occurred between 15th June 1895 and 31st December 1963.

However, the Senate Committee wants this clause amended to include human rights violations committed after independence.

Senator Kavindu, who attended the session, called on lawmakers to support her proposal, describing it as a major step towards justice for all victims of oppression, both during and after the colonial era.