Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Senator Omtatah Criticizes Ruto For Commending Tanzania’s Trade Supremacy In East Africa

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Senator Omtata Urges End To Tribal Politics, Dismisses Gen-Z Protest Funding Claims

    Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah has criticized President William Ruto for praising Tanzania’s recent trade achievements within the East African region, arguing that the remarks signal Kenya’s diminishing economic leadership.

    In a statement shared on his official X account on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Omtatah, who has declared his intention to run for president in 2027, expressed concern over Ruto’s comments made during the 25th anniversary of the East African Community (EAC) in Arusha. At the event, where Ruto was elected EAC chair, he acknowledged Tanzania’s growth in regional trade.

    “Kenya was the leading country in terms of goods and services traded in East Africa. Today, Tanzania has overtaken Kenya, and I must commend Tanzania for the progress they are making. The numbers of trade between our countries are growing,” Ruto said during the event.

    Omtatah, however, described the president’s commendation as troubling, emphasizing that it reflects Kenya’s policy failures.

    “President Ruto’s commendation of Tanzania for overtaking Kenya in trade within East Africa is deeply concerning. Rather than celebrating our neighbor’s growth, this statement inadvertently highlights the failure of Kenya’s current policies to sustain its regional economic leadership,” Omtatah stated.

    The senator blamed Kenya’s underperformance on burdensome taxation, unpredictable business policies, and corruption, which he said have driven investors away.

    “These factors have led to increased unemployment, reduced tax revenues, and a sharp decline in Kenyan exports,” Omtatah noted.

    He further warned that Kenya’s economic foundation is weakening, making it difficult for businesses to succeed and citizens to maintain their livelihoods.

    “The cracks caused by these ill-conceived policies are weakening Kenya’s economic foundation,” he said.

    Omtatah also outlined what he believes is needed to restore Kenya’s economic position.

    “A thriving economy cannot be built on over-taxation, corruption, and disruptive governance. It requires transparency, consistent policies, and a business-friendly environment that inspires confidence among investors and citizens alike. Kenya has the potential to reclaim its position as a regional powerhouse, but only if decisive actions are taken to address these critical challenges,” he remarked.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.