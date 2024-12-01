Senator Omtatah Criticizes Ruto For Commending Tanzania’s Trade Supremacy In East Africa

Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah has criticized President William Ruto for praising Tanzania’s recent trade achievements within the East African region, arguing that the remarks signal Kenya’s diminishing economic leadership.

In a statement shared on his official X account on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Omtatah, who has declared his intention to run for president in 2027, expressed concern over Ruto’s comments made during the 25th anniversary of the East African Community (EAC) in Arusha. At the event, where Ruto was elected EAC chair, he acknowledged Tanzania’s growth in regional trade.

“Kenya was the leading country in terms of goods and services traded in East Africa. Today, Tanzania has overtaken Kenya, and I must commend Tanzania for the progress they are making. The numbers of trade between our countries are growing,” Ruto said during the event.

President Ruto’s commendation of Tanzania for overtaking Kenya in trade within East Africa is deeply concerning. Rather than celebrating our neighbor’s growth, this statement inadvertently highlights the failure of Kenya’s current policies to sustain its regional economic… — Okiya Omtatah Okoiti (@OkiyaOmtatah) November 30, 2024

Omtatah, however, described the president’s commendation as troubling, emphasizing that it reflects Kenya’s policy failures.

“President Ruto’s commendation of Tanzania for overtaking Kenya in trade within East Africa is deeply concerning. Rather than celebrating our neighbor’s growth, this statement inadvertently highlights the failure of Kenya’s current policies to sustain its regional economic leadership,” Omtatah stated.

The senator blamed Kenya’s underperformance on burdensome taxation, unpredictable business policies, and corruption, which he said have driven investors away.

“These factors have led to increased unemployment, reduced tax revenues, and a sharp decline in Kenyan exports,” Omtatah noted.

He further warned that Kenya’s economic foundation is weakening, making it difficult for businesses to succeed and citizens to maintain their livelihoods.

“The cracks caused by these ill-conceived policies are weakening Kenya’s economic foundation,” he said.

Omtatah also outlined what he believes is needed to restore Kenya’s economic position.

“A thriving economy cannot be built on over-taxation, corruption, and disruptive governance. It requires transparency, consistent policies, and a business-friendly environment that inspires confidence among investors and citizens alike. Kenya has the potential to reclaim its position as a regional powerhouse, but only if decisive actions are taken to address these critical challenges,” he remarked.