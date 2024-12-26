Senator Omtatah Reveals Yoko (Kibet_bull) Final Moments Before Abduction

Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah has shed light on his last interaction with Gideon Kibet, a young man abducted under mysterious circumstances.

Kibet had visited the senator’s office on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, to introduce himself and discuss joining Omtatah’s team before departing for further studies at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

Omtatah recounted that Kibet, a staunch supporter of his work, traveled from Nakuru to Nairobi to meet him.

The two had a detailed conversation in Omtatah’s office, lasting from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Omtatah noted that Kibet showed no signs of distress or fear during their meeting.

“When we concluded, my driver escorted him and my colleague, Mr. Wyclife Nyakina, to Kencom House bus station,” Omtatah explained. Nyakina later reported that they walked together to the National Archives on Tom Mboya Street, where Kibet was to board a matatu to Kikuyu. They parted ways at around 5:00 p.m.

Omtatah revealed that on the day of Kibet’s visit, a white Subaru Forester with registration number KCG089A was spotted outside his office. The vehicle, reportedly fitted with surveillance equipment, remained parked throughout Kibet’s visit. Its occupants, three men and one woman, did not leave the car.

Following Kibet’s abduction, Omtatah investigated the vehicle’s registration details via the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) website. Shockingly, the records showed that the registration number belonged to a different car—a Toyota station wagon owned by Catherine Kalaju.

“With hindsight, it is now clear to me that the white Subaru was linked to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and was trailing Kibet,” Omtatah alleged. He has since called on DCI Director Mohamed Ibrahim Amin and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho to address the matter and ensure Kibet’s immediate release.

Mounting Concerns Over Abductions

Kibet’s disappearance is among a series of recent abductions raising alarm nationwide. Other missing individuals include Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi.

The police have denied involvement, with Inspector General Kanja asserting that the National Police Service is not holding any of the missing persons.

Kanja confirmed Thursday that the National Police Service (NPS) had received reports of the missing persons but refuted claims of police involvement.

“For avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abduction, and there is no police station in the country holding the reported abductees,” he said.

Kanja also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information alleging police complicity. “We appeal to the public to avoid disseminating false, malicious, or fabricated claims intended to tarnish the reputation of the National Police Service,” he added.

He noted that the matter is under investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and other independent bodies.

The IPOA has launched a formal investigation into the abductions, which have been reported in Nairobi, Embu, and Kajiado counties.

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack expressed concern over the trend, describing it as alarming and noting that the incidents undermine public trust in law enforcement.

“In line with our mandate under Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, we have deployed Rapid Response Teams to gather evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents,” Issack said.

He assured the public that if police involvement is confirmed, the authority would recommend appropriate disciplinary or legal action.

The abductions have drawn widespread criticism from civil society organizations, legal bodies, and human rights groups.

The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) condemned the incidents, emphasizing the government’s constitutional obligation to protect citizens’ rights.

In a statement issued on December 25, PRWG-K reminded the government of Article 29 of the Constitution, which guarantees personal freedom and security.

“We urge the government to ensure that any arrest or detention adheres to the rule of law, including presenting suspects in court within 24 hours or granting bail as stipulated in Article 49 of the Constitution,” the group stated.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also weighed in, demanding the immediate release of those missing or, alternatively, their presentation in court. LSK President decried the incidents as indicative of a troubling trend in 2024, urging law enforcement to abandon repressive tactics.

“We call for the immediate release of these individuals or their presentation in a court of law if there are charges against them,” the LSK President stated.

The IPOA reiterated its call for the police to uphold their constitutional duty to protect fundamental freedoms.

Issack urged law enforcement agencies to take swift action to address the disturbing pattern of disappearances, noting that accountability is essential to restoring public trust.

Observers, including human rights organizations, have cautioned that failure to address these cases could set a dangerous precedent, emboldening further violations of human rights.