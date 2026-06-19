Senator Seeks Probe Into Kajiado Waste Incineration Facility Over Health, Environmental Concerns

Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko has called for a comprehensive review of the operations and environmental compliance of Environmental Combustion Consultants Limited, a waste incineration facility located in Kaputiei North, Kajiado County, following growing concerns from residents over its potential impact on public health and the environment.

Speaking in the Senate, Tobiko raised concerns over complaints from residents of Empuyiankat, Empatipat, Olturoto and Ilasit, who allege that the facility, popularly known as Mwabe, burns hazardous waste, including plastic materials, industrial chemical rejects and medical waste.

According to the Senator, residents have linked the facility’s operations to the persistent emission of thick smoke and offensive odours, which they claim have contributed to a rise in respiratory illnesses and other health complications.

“The residents report experiencing chronic coughing, breathing difficulties, severe headaches and other respiratory-related illnesses, which they attribute to emissions from the facility,” Tobiko said.

She further expressed concern over the location of the incineration plant within a predominantly residential and agricultural area, arguing that its proximity to homes and farmlands has heightened fears of environmental degradation and potential health risks.

Tobiko also questioned the existence of large waste containment lagoons within the facility, which are reported to contain unidentified liquid waste and chemical residues. She warned that the substances could pose a threat to soil quality, water resources and the broader ecosystem.

The Senator has asked the Senate Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources to investigate the circumstances under which the company was licensed to operate a hazardous waste incineration facility in the area.

She wants the Committee to establish whether adequate public participation was conducted before approvals were granted and to identify the stakeholders involved in the licensing process.

Additionally, Tobiko is seeking details on whether environmental, public health and land-use compliance audits have been undertaken by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the County Government of Kajiado and other relevant agencies, as well as the findings of those assessments.

The Senator also called for disclosure of air, soil and water quality assessment reports conducted in the affected areas and wants clarification on whether the results have been shared with local residents.

Further, she has sought information on the nature of substances stored in dams, lagoons, ponds and reservoirs within the company’s premises and whether forensic environmental assessments have been conducted to determine their impact on public health and the environment.

Tobiko is also seeking clarification on whether the government intends to review, suspend or revoke licences and permits issued to the company if investigations establish non-compliance with environmental, public health or county licensing regulations.

She further urged authorities to outline enforcement measures being taken to compel the company to undertake environmental restoration and remediation for any damage that may have resulted from its operations.