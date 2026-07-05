Police Arrest Drug Suspects, Recover Bhang and Illicit Brew in Multi-County Crackdown

The National Police Service (NPS), working jointly with National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), has intensified countrywide operations targeting the production, trafficking and sale of illicit brews and illegal drugs.

In a statement, police said coordinated operations conducted over the past 48 hours in Nyamira, Murang’a and Kisumu counties resulted in the arrest of several suspected drug traffickers and the recovery of various illegal substances.

In Nyamira County, officers from Nyamusi Police Station acted on information from members of the public and raided a homestead in Kegogi Village, Bokeira Location. The operation led to the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of 44.5 rolls of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang.

In Murang’a County, officers from Kenol Police Station, in collaboration with NGAO officers, carried out a night operation on July 3, 2026, in Upper Kangangu. During the operation, they arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 80 rolls of bhang, a rolling flag, Rizla rolling papers and Sh750 believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

In a separate operation in the county, officers from Kahuro Police Station conducted a multi-agency sweep in Kianderi Sub-Location, where they arrested another suspect found in possession of seven sachets and nine rolls of cannabis sativa.

Meanwhile, in Kisumu County, officers from Ratta Police Station raided Barkorwa Kanyamburi Village in Seme Sub-County on the morning of July 4, 2026. One suspect was arrested after police recovered 15 litres of illicit chang’aa, eight packets of uncustomed Super Match cigarettes and eight rolls of bhang.

Police said all the suspects are being held in custody pending processing and arraignment in court. The recovered narcotics and illicit substances have been secured as exhibits.

The National Police Service said the nationwide crackdown on illegal drugs and illicit brews will continue.

The service also commended members of the public for providing information that has helped security agencies disrupt illegal drug networks and urged continued cooperation in the fight against drug and substance abuse.