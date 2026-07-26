Teen found dead after funeral night vigil commotion in Kisumu

Police in Kisumu County are investigating the death of an unidentified teenage boy whose body was found on a road in Seme Sub-County following a commotion during a funeral night vigil.

The body of the boy, believed to be about 16 years old, was discovered on Saturday morning along a road in Lower Kakumu Village.

According to police, the incident was reported by a resident, who alerted authorities after spotting the body.

Officers led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Ratta and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Seme visited the scene and found the teenager lying motionless on the road.

A preliminary examination revealed that the boy had a swollen head and was bleeding from the nose and mouth. He was also wearing socks but had no shoes.

Investigators established that a commotion broke out during a funeral night vigil on the night of July 24 and 25, causing mourners to flee in different directions. Police are investigating whether the teenager sustained the fatal injuries during the chaos.

The body was moved to Kombewa County Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could help identify the deceased or shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death to come forward as investigations continue.

And police in Siaya County have launched investigations into the murder of a 27-year-old woman whose half-naked body was found dumped beside a footpath in Bondo Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Lencer Akinyi, was found on Saturday morning at Onyata ‘A’ Village, about 70 metres from the home of a local resident and near Bondo Township Secondary School.

Officers from Bondo Police Station visited the scene and established that the woman had sustained severe blunt force injuries on both sides of the head. Blood was oozing from her mouth and ears, indicating she may have been fatally assaulted before her body was abandoned at the scene.

Investigators said the deceased was last seen alive on Friday at about 6.30pm riding on a motorcycle from her rented house near Bondo Township Secondary School towards Bondo town.

Police also established that she had later been seen drinking with several unidentified young men at a pub in Bondo town on Friday night.

Crime scene investigators processed the area before the body was moved to the Bondo Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Detectives are pursuing leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.