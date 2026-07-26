Two suspected bandits found dead after livestock recovery operation in Meru

Police recovered the bodies of two men believed to be suspected livestock bandits following a security operation to recover stolen livestock in Tigania East Sub-County, Meru County.

The bodies were found on Saturday afternoon in the Muruntui area within Gambela Location after police received information from members of the public.

According to police, the discovery followed a livestock theft and shooting incident that had been reported at Muthara Police Station on Friday night.

Officers from Lowangila Police Station responded to the tip-off and proceeded to the area, where they found the bodies of two unidentified African male adults.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both men had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police suspect they were among a group of Samburu bandits involved in the earlier livestock theft.

Crime scene investigators processed the area before the bodies were moved to the Isiolo Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, where they are awaiting identification and post-mortem examinations.

Police said investigations are ongoing and more details will be released as inquiries into the incident continue.

And police in Kwale County launched investigations into the murder of a 55-year-old man whose body was found by the roadside in Lungalunga Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Sombo Chondo Chifui, a resident of Bumbani Village in Kikoneni Location, was found lying beside the Mwaguda-Menza-Mwenye road on Saturday morning.

Police visited the scene and found Chifui lying face down with a deep stab wound on the left side of his neck. Police said he had bled profusely.

A search of the body recovered a school receipt bearing the name of Chigombero Secondary School and a handbag containing assorted items believed to be associated with traditional healing practices. Police said the recovered items have been retained as exhibits as investigations continue.

The motive for the killing had not been established by the time police processed the scene.

The body was moved to the Msambweni Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Detectives have launched investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killing.