Troy Aikman net worth is estimated at $65 million. The retired American football quarterback built his wealth during a successful 12-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and later through a highly lucrative career as a sports broadcaster.

Aikman earned about $55 million in NFL salary and bonuses during his playing career. He also made millions through endorsements and business ventures. After retiring from football, he became one of the most recognizable analysts in American sports broadcasting.

In 2022, Aikman left Fox Sports and joined ESPN as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football. His reported five-year, $90 million contract pays him about $18 million annually, making broadcasting a major source of his current wealth.

Troy Aikman Net Worth $65 Million Date of Birth November 21, 1966 Place of Birth West Covina, California

Troy Aikman Net Worth and Salary

Troy Aikman estimated net worth of $65 million comes from several sources, including his NFL career, broadcasting contracts, endorsements, investments, and business ventures.

During his 12 seasons in the NFL, Aikman earned approximately $55.5 million in salary and bonuses. He became one of the league’s highest-paid players after signing an eight-year, $50 million contract with the Cowboys in 1993. The deal included an $11 million signing bonus.

At the time of his retirement in 2000, Aikman was earning about $7.5 million per year.

His earnings increased significantly after he moved into television. Aikman reportedly earned about $1 million annually when he started his broadcasting career. By 2019, his annual salary had risen to approximately $7.5 million.

In 2022, Aikman signed a five-year, $90 million agreement with ESPN. The deal reportedly pays him about $18 million per year, allowing him to earn a substantial amount from broadcasting alone.

Early Life

Troy Kenneth Aikman was born on November 21, 1966, in West Covina, California. He spent part of his childhood in California before moving with his family to Henryetta, Oklahoma, when he was 12.

Aikman excelled in several activities during his school years. He played football and earned All-State honors while also winning a state championship in typing.

Although football became his chosen career, Aikman was also talented at baseball. After high school, he reportedly received an offer from the New York Mets but chose to pursue football instead.

He attended the University of Oklahoma, where he played under coach Barry Switzer. Aikman quickly became the team’s starting quarterback, but an ankle injury eventually contributed to his decision to transfer to UCLA.

At UCLA, he continued to establish himself as one of the country’s top quarterbacks. His college career eventually earned him a place in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Troy Aikman’s NFL Career

The Dallas Cowboys selected Aikman with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He quickly became the centerpiece of the franchise and helped lead the team through one of the most successful periods in its history.

Aikman’s biggest achievements came during the 1990s. Under his leadership, the Cowboys won three Super Bowl championships during the 1992, 1993, and 1995 seasons.

His most memorable individual performance came in Super Bowl XXVII against the Buffalo Bills. Aikman threw four touchdown passes as the Cowboys secured a dominant victory, earning him the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

Aikman was known for his accuracy, composure, and ability to lead the Cowboys’ offense. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and finished his career with more than 32,000 passing yards and 165 touchdown passes.

Despite his success, injuries affected the later stages of his career. Aikman dealt with recurring back problems and suffered several concussions during his playing days.

He retired from the NFL in 2000 after 12 seasons with the Cowboys. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Troy Aikman’s NFL Career Earnings

Aikman earned approximately $27.4 million in base salary and $17.85 million in bonuses during his NFL career, bringing his total reported earnings from salary and bonuses to about $55.5 million.

His eight-year, $50 million contract signed in 1993 was particularly significant. The agreement made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time and included an $11 million signing bonus.

By the time he retired, Aikman was earning approximately $7.5 million annually.

His NFL earnings formed the foundation of his wealth, but his post-retirement broadcasting career eventually became even more financially rewarding.

Broadcasting Career

Aikman moved into broadcasting almost immediately after retiring from professional football. He joined Fox Sports as a color commentator and quickly established himself as one of the leading football analysts on television.

For more than two decades, he worked alongside prominent play-by-play announcers, including Joe Buck. The duo became one of the most recognizable broadcasting teams in the NFL.

Aikman’s work earned him multiple awards and helped establish his reputation as an insightful football analyst.

In 2022, Aikman left Fox Sports and joined ESPN to become the lead analyst for Monday Night Football. He partnered with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, reuniting the pair on a major national NFL broadcast.

His reported five-year, $90 million ESPN contract is worth approximately $18 million annually. The deal significantly increased his earnings and has made broadcasting one of the most important contributors to Troy Aikman’s net worth.

Troy Aikman’s Broadcasting Salary

Aikman’s broadcasting salary has grown substantially since he first entered sports media.

When he began his television career, he reportedly earned around $1 million per year. By 2019, his annual broadcasting income had increased to approximately $7.5 million.

His move to ESPN in 2022 marked another major increase in earnings. The reported $90 million, five-year contract gives him an average annual salary of $18 million.

Over the life of the agreement, Aikman’s ESPN broadcasting contract alone could generate nearly twice what he earned in total NFL salary and bonuses during his playing career.

Business Ventures

Aikman has also expanded his wealth through business interests outside football and broadcasting.

In 2005, he partnered with former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach to establish Hall of Fame Racing, a NASCAR team. The team initially competed in the NASCAR NEXTEL Cup Series and featured drivers including Terry Labonte and Tony Raines.

Aikman has also been involved in other investment opportunities, including a reported minority ownership stake in Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.

His business interests have allowed him to diversify his income beyond his NFL career and television work.

Personal Life

Troy Aikman has been married twice. He married publicist Rhonda Worthey in 2000, and they had two children together before divorcing in 2011.

Aikman later became engaged to fashion retailer Catherine “Capa” Mooty. The couple married in 2017.

During his personal life, Aikman has also been linked to country singer Lorrie Morgan, with whom he reportedly had a relationship in the early 1990s.

Troy Aikman’s Divorce Settlement

Aikman’s divorce from Rhonda Worthey involved significant assets, including the couple’s luxury home in Highland Park, Texas.

At the time of their separation, the property was reportedly valued at about $27 million. As part of the settlement, Aikman reportedly paid his former wife for her share of the property, along with an additional cash payment and funds toward the purchase of another home.

The settlement represented one of the significant financial transactions associated with Aikman’s personal wealth.

Troy Aikman’s Real Estate

Real estate has also played a role in Troy Aikman’s financial portfolio.

In 2011, following his divorce, Aikman listed his Highland Park, Texas, mansion for approximately $27.54 million. The property was considered one of the most expensive homes listed for sale in Texas at the time.

The 10,520-square-foot residence sits on approximately 1.45 acres and features a swimming pool, basketball court, extensive gardens, arched glass doors, and a two-story atrium.

The property was later listed at a significantly reduced price, but Aikman continued to own it.

In 2013, Aikman purchased another home in Highland Park for approximately $4.3 million. He sold the property in 2015 for about $5.4 million.

The 10,700-square-foot home included four bedrooms, a home theater, a wine cellar, French doors, a swimming pool, and a spa.

Aikman has also owned properties in Montecito, California. In 2019, he reportedly purchased a townhome in a new development in the area, where properties were selling for several million dollars.

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