What Is Russell Wilson Net Worth?

Russell Wilson has an estimated net worth of $185 million. The American professional football player built his wealth through a successful NFL career, lucrative endorsement deals, business ventures and investments.

During his NFL career, Wilson earned an estimated $315 million in salary from his contracts. He also generated significant income away from the field through endorsements, appearances, investments and business ventures.

Wilson entered the NFL after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Despite concerns about his height, he quickly won the starting quarterback position and established himself as one of the league’s most successful players.

In his rookie season, Wilson tied the then-NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback and led the Seahawks to the playoffs. His second season was even more successful, as Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks before moving to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster 2022 trade. He later played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants before retiring from the NFL in 2026.

After ending his playing career, Wilson began a new chapter in sports media by joining CBS Sports as an analyst on “The NFL Today.”

Russell Wilson Net Worth $185 Million Date of Birth November 29, 1988 Place of Birth Cincinnati, Ohio

Russell Wilson’s NFL Salary and Career Earnings

Russell Wilson is among the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

Over his 14-season NFL career, he earned approximately $315.8 million in on-field salary across four teams. His reported earnings include approximately $181.3 million from the Seattle Seahawks, $122.8 million from the Denver Broncos, $1.2 million from the Pittsburgh Steelers and $10.5 million from the New York Giants.

Wilson’s NFL career began with one of the league’s most team-friendly contracts.

After being selected 75th overall by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson signed a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $2.99 million.

The deal paid him less than $1 million per year on average. However, Wilson quickly exceeded expectations, becoming the Seahawks’ starting quarterback as a rookie, earning Pro Bowl recognition and leading the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

In July 2015, the Seahawks rewarded Wilson with a four-year, $87.6 million contract extension. The deal included a $31 million signing bonus and $60 million in guaranteed money.

Wilson signed an even larger contract extension with Seattle in April 2019. The four-year deal was reportedly worth $140 million, with an average annual value of $35 million. It included a $65 million signing bonus and $107 million in total guarantees.

The contract made Wilson one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at the time.

Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos Contract

In 2022, Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest quarterback trades in NFL history.

The Broncos inherited the remaining portion of his Seattle contract before signing him to a massive five-year extension reportedly worth $242.5 million.

The deal had an average annual value of approximately $48.5 million and included $165 million in guarantees.

Wilson’s time in Denver, however, did not meet expectations.

The quarterback struggled during his first season with the Broncos as the team dealt with offensive problems and coaching instability. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired during the season.

Wilson showed improvement under head coach Sean Payton in 2023, but the Broncos ultimately moved on from the veteran quarterback.

Denver released Wilson in March 2024, absorbing one of the largest dead salary-cap charges in NFL history.

Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants

After leaving Denver, Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season.

The move gave him an opportunity to revive his career under head coach Mike Tomlin. Wilson remained one of the NFL’s most recognisable quarterbacks despite no longer playing at the level he had reached during his prime years in Seattle.

Wilson later joined the New York Giants on a one-year contract reportedly worth $10.5 million.

The 2025 season became his final year as an NFL player.

In June 2026, Wilson announced his retirement from professional football and confirmed that he would join CBS Sports as an analyst on “The NFL Today.”

Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks Career

Russell Wilson entered the NFL as a third-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

Despite concerns about his height, Wilson immediately won the starting quarterback job.

He threw 26 touchdown passes during his rookie season, tying Peyton Manning’s then-record for touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback.

Wilson quickly developed into one of the most efficient and reliable quarterbacks in the NFL.

His greatest success came during the 2013 season when he led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl championship.

Seattle’s dominant defense, known as the “Legion of Boom,” combined with Wilson’s efficient offense to produce one of the strongest teams in the league.

The Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in a dominant performance.

The following season, Wilson led Seattle back to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks ultimately lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Over the next several seasons, Wilson became the centrepiece of the Seahawks’ offense.

He developed a reputation for his deep passing ability, mobility, durability and composure in pressure situations.

Wilson made nine Pro Bowls during his time with Seattle and became the greatest quarterback in franchise history by several statistical measures.

In 2020, he recorded one of the best statistical seasons of his career, throwing a career-high 40 touchdown passes and surpassing 4,000 passing yards for the third time.

Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos Career

Wilson’s move to Denver in 2022 was one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason.

The Broncos acquired the veteran quarterback with the expectation that he would transform the franchise into a Super Bowl contender.

However, his first season was disappointing.

Wilson struggled in Denver’s offense, while the team experienced coaching problems and inconsistent performances.

The Broncos finished the season with a losing record, and Hackett was dismissed before the end of the campaign.

Wilson showed signs of improvement during the 2023 season under Payton, but the Broncos ultimately decided to release him in 2024.

The move marked the end of one of the most closely watched quarterback acquisitions in recent NFL history.

Russell Wilson’s Endorsements and Business Ventures

Russell Wilson’s wealth extends well beyond his NFL salary.

During his career, he became one of the most marketable players in professional sports. His status as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his public image helped him secure endorsement deals with major companies.

Wilson has worked with brands including Nike, Alaska Airlines, Microsoft, Bose, Braun, Wilson Sporting Goods and Wheaties.

His endorsement income reportedly reached millions of dollars annually during the peak years of his NFL career.

Wilson also founded West2East Empire, a brand management and production company focused on sports, media, entertainment and consumer products.

The quarterback has also been involved in sports investments.

He became part of the ownership group of Seattle Sounders FC, a Major League Soccer club. He was also connected to the Portland Diamond Project, an effort focused on bringing Major League Baseball to Portland.

Alongside his wife, singer Ciara, Wilson co-founded The House of LR&C, a fashion and retail company built around socially conscious apparel brands.

His business activities have helped diversify his income and contributed to his estimated $185 million net worth.

Early Life

Russell Carrington Wilson was born on November 29, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He grew up in Richmond, Virginia, in a family that encouraged his interest in sports.

Wilson began playing football with his father and brother before entering kindergarten.

During high school, he became a standout athlete in football, baseball and basketball.

As a football player, Wilson earned multiple all-district, all-region and all-state honours. He was also named Conference Player of the Year and was featured in Sports Illustrated during his senior year.

His athletic ability extended beyond football, making him an accomplished multi-sport athlete from a young age.

Russell Wilson’s MLB Career

Football was not Wilson’s only sporting ambition.

After graduating from high school, he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He was the 1,222nd overall selection.

Wilson chose to pursue college football instead.

He later played minor league baseball during the offseason. In 2010, he played for the Tri-City Dust Devils, while in 2011 he played for the Asheville Tourists.

Wilson’s baseball career eventually became secondary to his football ambitions, but he remained connected to the sport throughout his professional career.

College Career

Wilson initially attended North Carolina State University, where he established himself as a successful college quarterback.

He later transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

During the 2011 season, Wilson produced one of the most efficient passing seasons in college football history. He set an FBS record for single-season passing efficiency with a rating of 191.8.

He also led Wisconsin to a Big Ten title and the 2012 Rose Bowl.

Although Wisconsin lost the Rose Bowl to Oregon, Wilson’s impressive season significantly improved his NFL prospects.

He entered the 2012 NFL Draft and was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round.

Russell Wilson’s CBS Sports Career

After retiring from the NFL in 2026, Wilson began a career in sports broadcasting.

He joined CBS Sports as an analyst on “The NFL Today,” the network’s Sunday NFL pregame show.

His move into broadcasting gives Wilson an opportunity to use his extensive knowledge of the game after spending 14 seasons as an NFL quarterback.

His experience playing in high-pressure games, including two Super Bowl appearances, is expected to provide valuable insight for football audiences.

The broadcasting role also marks the beginning of a new phase in Wilson’s career after years as one of the NFL’s most recognisable quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson’s Personal Life

Russell Wilson was previously married to Ashton Meem, whom he met while they were both in high school in Richmond, Virginia.

The couple married in January 2012 but divorced in 2014.

Wilson later began dating singer Ciara in 2015.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2016 and married in July 2016 in England.

Wilson and Ciara have two children together. Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship, whom Wilson has helped raise.

The couple have become one of the most prominent celebrity families in the United States, with both maintaining successful careers in entertainment, sports and business.

Wilson is also a devout Christian and has frequently spoken publicly about his faith.

Russell Wilson’s Philanthropy

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been actively involved in charitable causes.

Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation has supported children and young people through initiatives focused on education, health and opportunity.

In 2016, the foundation presented Seattle Children’s Hospital with a donation of more than $1 million for its Strong Against Cancer programme.

In 2022, Wilson and Ciara donated $500,000 to nonprofit organisations in Colorado.

The couple also collaborated on the children’s book “Why Not You?” The book encourages young readers to pursue their dreams and became a New York Times bestseller.

Russell Wilson’s Real Estate

Russell Wilson and Ciara have owned several high-value properties during their marriage.

In 2015, Wilson purchased a waterfront mansion in Bellevue, Washington, for approximately $6.7 million.

The 10,700-square-foot property included seven bedrooms, nearly seven bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, a wine cellar and views of Lake Washington, downtown Seattle and surrounding mountains.

Wilson later listed the property for $28 million. It was eventually sold in 2024 for approximately $21.15 million. The couple also sold the undeveloped neighbouring lot for about $5 million.

Around the same period, Wilson and Ciara purchased a mansion in the Denver area for approximately $25 million. The 20,000-square-foot property reportedly included an indoor swimming pool, game room and home theatre.

The couple also owned a large estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

The nine-acre property, known as the Amor Estate, reportedly features approximately 30,000 square feet of living space. The estate previously included an equestrian centre that was converted into a football field.

In December 2025, Wilson and Ciara reportedly listed the property for approximately $54.9 million.

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