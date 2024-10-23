Tragedy as Senior Advocate is Crushed to Death at Kajiado Parking Lot

A senior advocate of the court was found dead after he was accidentally crushed by his car outside the Kajiado Law Courts.

The body of Lawyer James Onchiri Nyaata was found under his car with visible head injuries, witnesses said of the October 22 night incident.

Preliminary investigations show that he was last seen in a bar opposite the Kajiado Law courts.

This prompted an investigation.

Police said they revisited the scene and reviewed CCTV footage that captured the moments leading to the death on October 22.

The footage shows that the Nyaata was seen drinking in a bar next to the Judiciary.

At around 21:26 pm the deceased person was seen being assisted by three people who placed him next to his vehicle at the rear side.

He was left with his messenger who was supposed to take him home. Unfortunately as per the CCTV footage, the said messenger was seen entering the deceased motor vehicle and reversed, running over the deceased.

The driver left him trapped under the said motor vehicle having been stepped on by the left rear tyre.

According to the police the messenger, having realised that he had run over the deceased person, he disappeared from the scene without reporting the matter to the police.

He was later arrested alongside the other four people who were with the advocate at the bar.

Police produced them in court and sought custodial orders to be remanded within Kajiado police station to assist investigations.

This settled earlier fears the advocate was murdered.

He practiced in Kajiado.

Nairobi lawyer Hillary Cheboi Kibaset called on the authority to quickly investigate the matter.

Elsewhere, police in Matuga, Kwale County are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old man in his compound.

Police said Mwatela Lewa was asleep with his wife in his house on Monday night when an unknown person called him outside.

He went out to check and was attacked by the same person with an unknown weapon.

Despite trying to escape, he was overpowered and hacked to death, police said. The body, which had multiple cuts on the back of the head, was taken to the Kwale Sub-County Hospital morgue for autopsy. The motive behind the incident was still unknown, and efforts to apprehend the suspect are ongoing, police said.