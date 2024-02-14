fbpx
    Tragedy as Senior Kenyan Cop is Found Dead in Hotel Room in Washington DC

    Mystery surrounds the death of a senior police officer whose body was found in a hotel room in Washington DC. 

    US officials are investigating the incident in which Commissioner of Police Walter Nyamato Nyankieya was found in his hotel room on Tuesday morning.

    He was among a team officers sent to Washington for a seminar when he was found dead, his colleagues said.

    The cause of the death is yet to be disclosed.

    Nyankieya was based at the Administration Police headquarters as the personal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of police Noor Gabow.

    Police said he had failed to wake up and when they went to check on him they found the body on the bed.

    Gabow described him as a dedicated and hard-working officer.

    “He was attending a seminar in the US alongside other officers when he was found dead in his room,” he said.

    Kenyan authorities said they were waiting for a probe report from US.

