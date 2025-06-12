Serena Williams Siblings: Meet the Williams Sisters

Serena Williams is an American professional tennis player, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.

Born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, she transformed women’s tennis with her powerful playing style, fierce competitiveness, and remarkable versatility.

Alongside her sister Venus, Serena rose from humble beginnings, trained by their parents Richard Williams and Oracene Price, to dominate the sport.

Beyond tennis, she is a cultural icon, entrepreneur, and advocate for gender equality and racial justice, known for her influence both on and off the court.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Serena has four sisters, all of whom share a close bond shaped by their upbringing and shared experiences.

The eldest sibling, Yetunde Price, born in 1972, was a registered nurse and beauty salon owner who tragically passed away in 2003 due to a shooting in Compton.

Yetunde was a nurturing figure in the Williams family, often described as a second mother to her younger sisters.

Venus Williams, born in 1980, is Serena’s closest sibling in age and her most famous counterpart in tennis.

The two shared a storied rivalry, facing each other in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena holding a 7-2 edge.

Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, played a pivotal role in Serena’s development, as they trained together from childhood and often competed as doubles partners, winning 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

Lyndrea Price, born in 1978, has largely stayed out of the public eye, working in creative fields like costume design and maintaining a close relationship with her sisters.

Isha Price, born in 1975, is an attorney and producer who has been involved in managing aspects of Serena and Venus’s careers, including producing projects like the 2021 film King Richard, which chronicles their family’s journey.

Also Read: Carmen Electra Siblings: Remembering Rod Mark and Debbie Patrick

Career

Williams turned professional in 1995 at the age of 14 and quickly rose to prominence with her aggressive baseline game, powerful serve, and mental toughness.

Her breakthrough came in 1999 when she won her first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open, becoming the first Black woman to win a major singles title since Althea Gibson in 1958.

Over the next two decades, Serena dominated tennis, amassing 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in the Open Era and one shy of Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Her career highlights include winning each of the four majors—Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open—at least three times, completing a career Grand Slam in singles and doubles.

She also held the world No. 1 ranking for 319 weeks, including 186 consecutive weeks, tying Steffi Graf’s record.

Serena’s rivalry with Venus was a defining feature of her career, but she also faced formidable opponents like Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, and Naomi Osaka.

Beyond singles, she excelled in doubles with Venus, and their partnership produced an undefeated record in Grand Slam doubles finals.

Serena’s ability to compete at an elite level into her late 30s, even after becoming a mother in 2017, underscored her unparalleled longevity and resilience.

Accolades

Williams’ trophy cabinet is among the most decorated in sports history.

Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles include nine Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and four US Open titles.

She won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles, bringing her total major titles to 39. Serena also secured four Olympic gold medals: one in singles (2012) and three in doubles with Venus (2000, 2008, 2012).

She holds 73 WTA singles titles and 23 doubles titles, and her career prize money exceeds $94 million, the highest of any female athlete.

Off the court, Serena was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2015, received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award four times, and was honored as the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year five times.