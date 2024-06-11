Seth Rollins Net Worth

Seth Rollins, a renowned professional wrestler, has a net worth of $9 million. Currently performing for WWE’s Raw brand, Rollins previously wrestled under the name Tyler Black for Ring of Honor (ROH), where he held the ROH World Championship in 2010. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, Rollins has captured multiple Tag Team, United States, Universal, Intercontinental, and WWE Championships. In 2023, he won the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship.

Early Life

Seth Rollins, born Colby Lopez on May 28, 1986, in Davenport, Iowa, has Armenian, Irish, and German heritage. He took the surname Lopez from his Mexican-American stepfather. Rollins attended Davenport West High School, graduating in 2004. During his teenage years, he trained at a wrestling school in Chicago.

Independent Wrestling Circuit

Rollins made his wrestling debut on the independent circuit at age 19 in 2004, initially performing under the ring name Gixx before adopting the name Tyler Black. His first major win came in the NWA Midwest, where he won the tag team championship alongside Marek Brave. Rollins went on to perform in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Full Impact Pro, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), winning the PWG World Tag Team Championship with Jimmy Jacobs in 2008. Later that year, he also won the FIP World Heavyweight Championship.

Ring of Honor

In 2007, Rollins debuted for Ring of Honor and formed the stable The Age of the Fall with Jimmy Jacobs and Necro Butcher. Establishing himself as a top wrestler, he won the ROH World Championship and two ROH World Tag Team Championships with Jacobs. Additionally, he won the 2009 Survival of the Fittest tournament. After seven successful title defenses, Rollins lost the ROH World Championship to Roderick Strong in 2010 at Glory By Honor IX, marking his final appearance for ROH.

WWE Career

Developmental and Main Roster Debut

After leaving ROH, Rollins signed with WWE, debuting in its developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). As Seth Rollins, he won the inaugural FCW Grand Slam Championship. Following FCW’s rebranding to NXT, Rollins became the first NXT Champion in 2012. Later that year, he debuted on the main roster with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns as The Shield, a dominant stable in six-man tag team matches.

Championships and Achievements

Rollins won his first main roster championship, the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, with Reigns and held the title five more times with various partners. In 2014, he won the Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in at WrestleMania 31 to win his first WWE Championship.

He also won the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2015. Despite losing the WWE Championship later that year due to injuries, Rollins regained the title in 2016 and went on to win two Intercontinental Championships in 2018 and two Universal Championships in 2019. In 2023, he became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion by defeating AJ Styles.

Other Media Appearances

Beyond wrestling, Rollins has appeared in films, video games, and web series. In 2017, he starred in the action horror film “Armed Response.” He voiced a character in the 2019 animated comedy “Trouble” and had a bit part in the 2020 comedy “Like a Boss.” Rollins was announced as a cast member of the Marvel Comics film sequel “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Online, Rollins frequently appears on Xavier Woods’s YouTube series “UpUpDownDown,” known as ‘Texas Steve.’ He won the UpUpDownDown Championship in 2019 and 2022. Rollins has been a playable character in WWE video games since 2014.

Personal Life

Rollins was previously engaged to Leighla Schultz but separated following a scandal involving wrestler Zahra Schreiber. In 2019, he began dating Irish wrestler Rebecca Quin, known as Becky Lynch. They welcomed a daughter in 2020 and married in 2021. The family resides in Moline, Illinois. In Davenport, Rollins owns a coffee shop named 329 Dport.

