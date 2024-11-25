Severed Body of Man Found Submerged in Water Tank in Kitui village

Detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a 46 year old man was found submerged in a water tank in Matinyani, Kitui County.

The victim was identified as one Patrick Mutua Wambua, 46.

His body was found squeezed and submerged in a 250 liters plastic drum full of water with the head on top of the lid.

The body had been severed at the neck below the chin.

No other body injuries were detected, police said. The body was found in his house on Sunday, police said.

At the kitchen where he spent most of his nights, a blood stained panga was found and has been kept as exhibit, police said.

The body was moved to Kitui County Referral hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy, police said adding they are yet to know the motive of the murder.

Cases of murder have been on the rise in the recent months.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was on Friday discovered in Rwamuthambi River at Getuya village in Ndia constituency, Kirinyaga County.

Locals stumbled on the man’s remains while fetching water from the river before notifying police.

Police said they suspect the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The body was picked up to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

This will help police to determine if he was killed or drowned.

And a murder suspect was found dead after a suspected suicide incident at the Kiamaciri police station, Kirinyaga County.

Authorities at the station said they have alerted officials from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to join the probe into the death of John Mugendi, 42.

His body was found hanging on the door ventilation grills with a vest tied around the neck on Sunday morning.

This was long after he had died. He was held at the cell alone when he died, police said.

A team taking over daytime shift said they stumbled on the body of the deceased while taking a roll call.

Mugendi was being held at the station for murder following an order by the Baricho Law Court following a custodial order miscellaneous application to enable police complete their investigations.

Mwea West police boss Rashid Ali said there were no other marks on the body to suggest any foul play.

He however said they are investigating the incident.

IPOA Central region was informed to join the probe.

IPOA usually takes over probe into such incidents.

The body was moved to Kerugoya Level Four Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.