SHA Reports Major Digital Service Outage

The Social Health Authority (SHA) announced on Tuesday evening that its digital health services have been hit by a widespread outage.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi said the problem was caused by a “major incident” reported by the Digital Health Agency, the service provider that supports SHA’s online systems.

In a statement, Mwangangi explained that the outage has led to significant unavailability of critical digital services used by the SHA.

“This is to formally notify you of a widespread service interruption and downtown affecting the Digital Health Agency’s services, which is critical to the SHA operations. We have received the notification from our service providers, Digital Health Agency indicating a major incident to significant system unavailability,”

The CEO apologized for the inconvenience and assured the public that technical teams are working closely with the Digital Health Agency to find the root cause and restore full functionality as quickly as possible.

“Our technical teams, in close collaboration with the Digital Health Agency, are fully mobilizing and working with the highest urgency to identify the root cause and restore full functionality as quickly as possible” she added.

Mwangangi promised that the SHA will provide regular updates until the services are fully restored. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.