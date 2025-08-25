Jonathan Vincent Indovino, popularly known online as Shadypenguinn, is 34 years old, born on June 26, 1991, in New York. From an early age, he developed a passion for video games, with Pokémon being his all-time favorite. His love for gaming eventually grew into a full-fledged career, making him one of the most popular names in the Pokétube community.

Shadypenguinn Age 34 years as of 2025 Place of Birth New York Date of Birth June 26, 1991 Zodiac Sign Cancer

Rise to Fame on YouTube

Shadypenguinn began his YouTube journey on March 26, 2013, launching his channel with a “Let’s Play” series of Pokémon Dark Rising. His engaging commentary and entertaining Pokémon battles quickly drew attention.

His channel features Pokémon Wi-Fi battles, requested by fans through Twitter, along with his popular “I Choose You” series on LumioseStation. Beyond Pokémon, he expanded his content to include games like I Am Bread, The Stanley Parable, and even Hearthstone. Over the years, he has uploaded more than 1,400 videos, amassing a loyal fan base.

Today, his YouTube channel boasts over 435,000 subscribers, and he also streams regularly on Twitch, where he has around 100,000 followers.

What Makes Shadypenguinn Unique

What sets Shadypenguinn apart is his genuine passion and cheerful personality. He is known for creating fun, positive content that makes viewers smile. His quirky yet insightful tweets and consistent video uploads have earned him over 123,000 Twitter followers.

He introduced creative gaming challenges like the “Shadylocke,” a Pokémon variation where players can only use Pokémon Centers by earning “shady tokens.” His sense of humor, signature phrases like “It’s a crit!”, and his trademark closing line, “But above all else, keep it shady!”, have made him unforgettable in the gaming community.

Personal Life and Interests

Behind the scenes, Jonathan lives with his wife Sarah Schrek, who occasionally appears in his videos as the beloved “Shady Lady.” He is also a dedicated Pokémon card collector and even coaches a team called the New York Mankeys.

Apart from gaming, Shadypenguinn enjoys writing poetry, making music, and playing guitar. His mascot is the Pokémon Delibird, a character closely tied to his brand.

Now in his mid-thirties, Shadypenguinn continues to thrive as a content creator. His blend of gaming expertise, humor, and positivity ensures his content resonates with fans worldwide. Above all, he remains grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves and share it with a supportive audience.

Shadypenguinn Age

Shadypenguinn is 34 years old, born on June 26, 1991, in New York.

Also Read: Marcus Johansson Siblings: Getting to Know Martin Johansson