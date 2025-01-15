Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Siblings: Get to Know Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a Canadian professional basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

He played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats and was drafted 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2018 before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and later to the Thunder in 2019.

Known for his scoring prowess and efficiency, Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.5 points per game and is a consistent MVP contender.

He was named to his first NBA All-Star Game and the All-NBA First Team in 2023.

Siblings

Shai has a younger brother named Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander.

Thomasi is a college basketball player who has played for the Evansville Purple Aces and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Shai does not have any siblings in the NBA, but his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, is an NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Career

Gilgeous-Alexander began his basketball journey in high school, attending Sir Winston Churchill High School in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, before moving to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for his senior year.

He then played one season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats under coach John Calipari.

During his freshman year, he averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, showcasing his potential as a versatile player.

Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2018 but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on draft night.

In his rookie season with the Clippers, he started 73 games and averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

He played a significant role in the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

In July 2019, Gilgeous-Alexander was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a deal that sent Paul George to the Clippers.

Over the years, he has consistently improved his scoring average and overall game.

He has become known for his versatility, ability to score from anywhere on the court, and his defensive prowess.

His development with the Thunder has been impressive, transforming him into one of the top young players in the NBA.

The 2022-2023 season was particularly notable for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he averaged 31.4 points per game, making him one of the top scorers in the league.

He was named to his first NBA All-Star Game and earned All-NBA First Team honors, solidifying his status as an elite player.

His performance also earned him a fifth-place finish in MVP voting for that season.

In the following seasons, he continued to perform at an elite level, averaging 30.1 points per game in the 2023-2024 season.

His ability to lead the Thunder to victories and his consistent scoring have further cemented his position as a top player in the NBA.

Accolades

Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the All-NBA First Team twice, in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, recognizing his elite performance as one of the best players in the league.

He was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game in 2023, marking a significant milestone in his career.

His All-Star appearance was a culmination of his hard work and dedication to improving his game.

In addition to his All-Star selection, Gilgeous-Alexander has also received recognition for his MVP-caliber performances.

He finished as the runner-up for the NBA MVP award in the 2023-2024 season and fifth in the 2022-2023 season, demonstrating his growing influence in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s defensive skills were also highlighted when he led the league in steals during the 2023-2024 season.

His early recognition included being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in his rookie year, highlighting his potential from an early stage in his career.

On the international stage, Gilgeous-Alexander has also achieved notable success.

He won the bronze medal with the Canadian national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and was named to the World Cup All-Tournament Team.

Additionally, he received the Northern Star Award as Canadian athlete of the year in 2023, further solidifying his status as a leading figure in Canadian sports.