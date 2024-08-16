Shepard Fairey, the artist famous for creating the “Hope” poster that became a symbol of Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, has designed new artwork for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

The poster, titled “Forward,” features Harris in shades of blue, with red lipstick, wearing a pearl earring and necklace.

Fairey explained the inspiration behind the poster, stating: “We are not going back. These words from Kamala Harris summarize the moment we are in, and in order not to go back, we must go FORWARD!”

He also endorsed Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, calling them the best candidates to defend democracy and counter rising threats.

While Fairey once expressed disappointment in Obama, feeling that the former president had compromised on too many issues, he has continued to use his art to make political statements.

After declining to create artwork for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Fairey produced protest posters against Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, depicting women from various backgrounds under the theme “We the People.”

Though Fairey did not create campaign art for Joe Biden in 2020, he collaborated with Greenpeace USA on a poster urging Biden to fulfill his climate promises.

The poster, titled “Which Future Will You Deliver?,” shows Biden standing between two potential futures: one of environmental destruction and the other of a cleaner, healthier planet.