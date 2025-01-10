Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth 2025

Shikhar Pahariya, a prominent name in business and sports, is known for his multifaceted life. Born into a family with strong political and entrepreneurial roots, he has carved out his path as a professional polo player, entrepreneur, and social media personality. Shikhar is also widely recognized for his association with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, making him a regular in media headlines.

Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth $10 million (approximately ₹84 crores) Date of Birth March 29, 1996 Place of Birth New Delhi Nationality Indian

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya was born on March 29, 1996, in New Delhi, India. As of 2024, he is 28 years old and belongs to the zodiac sign Aries. Raised in Mumbai, he completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School and Dhirubhai Ambani School before pursuing higher education in London. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Global Financial Management from Regent’s University, London.

Shikhar inherited his entrepreneurial spirit and political lineage from his family. His maternal grandfather, Sushil Kumar Shinde, is a former Union Minister of India. His father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a businessman, while his mother, Smruti Pahariya, separated from his father in 2008. Shikhar also has an elder brother, Veer Pahariya, a musician and entrepreneur.

Shikhar Pahariya Net Worth

Shikhar Pahariya net worth is estimated to be $10 million (approximately ₹84 crores). His love for luxury is evident in his collection of high-end cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador. He has also invested in multiple properties, further solidifying his financial portfolio.

Career

Shikhar’s professional journey is as dynamic as his interests. At just 13, he started his own consultancy firm, offering guidance to new pet owners. He later ventured into investment analysis at Wadhawan Global Capital in London. Alongside his elder brother Veer, he worked with Indiawyn, a gaming and entertainment company.

However, Shikhar’s true passion lies in sports. As an accomplished polo player, he represented India in 2013 as part of the Royal Jaipur Polo team at the Berkshire Polo Club in London.

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor

Shikhar’s relationship with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has often been the subject of public curiosity. The two were first linked in 2016 when a photo of them kissing went viral. While their alleged romance was rumored to have ended due to Janhvi’s focus on her budding acting career, speculation about their relationship has continued over the years.

In 2018, Shikhar posted an image of two shadows at Lake Como, Italy, sparking further rumors as Janhvi was reportedly in the area for a wedding. More recently, on Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi listed Shikhar among her top three phone contacts, reigniting talks of their ongoing bond. Janhvi’s father, renowned producer Boney Kapoor, has openly expressed his fondness for Shikhar, further fueling speculation about the couple’s relationship.

Shikhar Pahariya’s Lifestyle

Shikhar is a skilled equestrian and has a deep passion for horse riding and polo. Beyond sports, he maintains an active social media presence, showcasing glimpses of his lavish lifestyle, including luxury cars and international travels.