Siaya County Gov’t and Kakuzi outline plans to boost avocado and macadamia farming

Siaya County Government and listed agribusiness and superfoods producer, Kakuzi Plc (NSE: KUKZ), announced plans to foster a technical collaboration partnership to boost avocado and macadamia farming in the county.

The technical collaboration will involve the provision of agricultural extension support services by Kakuzi Plc to Siaya County smallholder farmers venturing into the lucrative avocado and macadamia farming.

Speaking during a familiarisation visit to Kakuzi Plc’s orchards in Makuyu, Murang’a County, County Government of Siaya Governor James Orengo said the county will facilitate smallholder farmer delegations to visit Kakuzi for first-hand learning about avocado and macadamia crop husbandry.

As part of a strategic economic transformation programme targeting agribusiness ventures, the county, he said, will also explore avenues to acquire quality Hass Avocado and Macadamia tree seedlings to jumpstart the farming of the two superfoods.

“This visit has been a real eye-opener on the value of both avocado and macadamia farming as poverty eradication options. The delegation from Siaya County is impressed at the transformative social-economic, professional crop husbandry practices and environmental conservation efforts employed by Kakuzi and which we will seek to emulate back home,” Governor Orengo said.

The county government, he said, will, as a matter of priority, commence technical capacity building efforts for its Agricultural Extension officers charged with advancing the avocado and macadamia value chain development.

The County Government’s Agricultural Extension officers, Governor Orengo said, will act as frontline workers supporting Siaya smallholder farmers in their avocado and macadamia farming ventures.

On his part, Kakuzi PLC Managing Director Chris Flowers said the firm is dedicated to assisting farmers across the Nation increase their access to technical skills.

As part of the collaboration with the County Government of Siaya, Kakuzi Plc, Flowers said, will also participate in the forthcoming Siaya International Trade and Investment Conference (SITICO), slated for mid-next month.

“We support farmers from many Counties and we are honoured to collaborate with Governor Orengo and the County Government of Siaya in these endeavours. Kenya ranks as the fifth-largest producer of high-quality avocados for export, and Kakuzi welcomes partnerships with the County Government of Siaya, as it provides an opportunity to boost the production of quality Hass avocados for the domestic and even export markets,” Flowers said.

He added, “In this collaborative partnership, we shall be seeking a win-win solution to advance the production and consumption of quality avocado fruits and macadamia nuts.”

At the forthcoming Siaya International Trade and Investment Conference, Kakuzi will also showcase consumer products by the firm, including ready-to-eat Macadamia nuts and cold-pressed Macadamia Cooking oil.

The Siaya International Trade and Investment Conference is a groundbreaking platform designed to position Siaya as a premier investment destination.

This event marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward socio-economic transformation and sustainable development.

The conference aims to bring together investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and development partners to explore diverse investment opportunities within Siaya County.