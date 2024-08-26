Silkk the Shocker’s Net Worth

Silkk the Shocker, an American rapper and actor, has a net worth of $5 million. Known for his involvement with hip-hop groups like TRU and 504 Boyz, Silkk has been a prominent figure in the New Orleans rap scene since the mid-1990s. Over the years, he has collaborated with numerous record labels, including No Limit Records, Priority Records, and Entertainment One. His real name is Vyshonn King Miller, and he is the brother of Master P and the uncle of Romeo. Together, they have been key figures in the label No Limit Forever.

Silkk the Shocker Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth June 18, 1975 Place of Birth New Orleans, Louisiana Nationality American Profession Rapper, Actor

Early Life

Vyshonn King Miller, better known as Silkk the Shocker, was born on June 18, 1975, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He grew up alongside his brother, Percy Miller (Master P), who would also rise to fame in the rap industry. During his youth, Silkk was passionate about basketball and displayed considerable talent. He even claimed in an interview that he was offered a contract by the Houston Rockets but declined, stating, “I was really good coming up. Even with the Houston team [Rockets] I was around them all the time and they softly offered me a contract with the Houston team. But, what they were offering I could make that in one show.”

Music Career

Silkk’s rap career began to take shape in the mid to late 1990s. He first signed with Priority Records, releasing his debut album, “The Shocker.” Following this release, he changed his stage name to Silkk the Shocker and began collaborating with various artists, including Mia X and Mystikal. He also worked closely with the group TRU, contributing to their album “True 2 da Game.”

In 1998, Silkk gained significant recognition with his feature on Master P’s hit “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” This exposure paved the way for further success, including the release of his popular single “It Ain’t My Fault” with Mystikal. This song remains one of his most well-known tracks. During this period, Silkk also collaborated with Destiny’s Child on the single “Just Be Straight with Me” and appeared on Mya’s hit “Movin’ On.” His album “Charge It 2 Da Game” reached platinum status and performed well on the charts.

Also Read: What Was Ryan Mallett’s Net Worth When He Died?

In 1999, Silkk released his second solo album, “Made Man,” which included hits like “It Ain’t My Fault 2” and “Somebody Like Me.” Despite mixed critical reviews, the album was commercially successful and achieved platinum certification. The singles received substantial airplay on MTV and BET, cementing Silkk’s status in the rap industry.

Silkk continued to release music, including the albums “My World, My Way” in 2001, which featured tracks like “He Did That” and “That’s Cool,” and “Based on a True Story” in 2004. However, the latter did not perform as well commercially. After a quieter period in his career, Silkk re-emerged in 2010 with a freestyle verse on YouTube and released his first mixtape, “All I Do Is Win.” Around this time, he also joined his nephew Romeo’s label, No Limit Forever Records, and announced a new album titled “Incredible.”

Over the next few years, Silkk released singles from the upcoming album, including “Don’t Give Up” and “We Ain’t Even Trippin.” He continued to utilize YouTube to connect with fans and released a music video for “We Ain’t Even Trippin” on his channel. Another single from “Incredible,” titled “Business,” featured BlaqNmilD, a producer for No Limit Forever.

Other Ventures

In addition to his music career, Silkk the Shocker has been involved with the WWE, contributing the song “I’m Coming” to the album “WWE Wreckless Intent.” This track has been used as entrance music for various wrestlers over the years. Silkk has also pursued acting, with his most notable role being in the 2000 film “Hot Boyz,” directed by Master P and featuring Gary Busey. He later starred in and produced the film “More Money, More Family” in 2015.

In a 2020 interview, Silkk expressed interest in buying the New Orleans Saints, an NFL team valued at $2.075 billion, stating, “I really want to. I think at some point I am.”

Silkk the Shocker Net Worth

Silkk the Shocker net worth is $5 million.