Six Dead, 15 Trapped in Zimbabwe Gold Mine Collapse

Six people have died and 15 others are trapped, after a mine shaft collapsed in Zimbabwe, state media report.

The collapse of Bay Horse gold mine in Chegutu, 100km (62 miles) west of the capital Harare on Friday morning left more than 30 people trapped.

Thirteen miners are said to have escaped or been rescued.

Efforts to reach those who remain underground are ongoing, television channel ZBC reported. It is not known what caused the collapse.

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation said its secretary general and the Chegutu Miners Association chairman would go to the site to try to establish what happened.

Mining accidents in Zimbabwe – which sits on vast reserves of gold, platinum and diamonds – are not uncommon. Mining methods are often rudimentary and safety standards are largely disregarded.

In 2019, dozens of miners drowned after heavy rain flooded the Silver Moon and Cricket mines near the town of Kadoma in the centre of the country.

By BBC

