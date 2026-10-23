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    Six shot dead by gunmen at church funeral in Jordan, officials say

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Six shot dead by gunmen at church funeral in Jordan, officials say
    Six shot dead by gunmen at church funeral in Jordan, officials say

    Six people were killed when two gunmen opened fire on a funeral in central Jordan, a government spokesperson has said.

    Another 28 people were injured in the church in the Karak governorate on Friday.

    The unidentified gunmen are reported to have arrived in a car and began shooting inside the church before fleeing the scene.

    Security forces have been deployed to the area after the “heinous” attack, government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said.

    Dozens of people had been inside the church for the funeral when the shooting began, Khaled Burqan, one of the mourners, told Jordan’s al-Mamlaka state-run TV.

    He said the two attackers armed with a rifle and a pistol had been firing at the mourners for several minutes.

    Footage believed to be from the aftermath of the attack appears to show several dead and wounded bodies on the ground amid some chaotic scenes.

    No-one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

    A news briefing by interior ministry officials is expected shortly.

    Karak has a sizeable Christian community in the majority-Muslim Jordan.

    Such violence is rare in Jordan, but deadly attacks have been carried out in the country in the past.

    By BBC News

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