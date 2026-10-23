JSC Cancels Internship Programme Over Budget Constraints

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has cancelled its internship programme advertised on July 24, 2026, citing inadequate budgetary provision for its implementation in the current financial year.

In a notice, the Commission said the decision means the internship opportunities announced in the earlier advertisement will no longer be available.

“The Commission regrets any inconvenience this decision may cause to prospective applicants and appreciates the interest shown in the internship programme,” JSC said.

The Commission advised members of the public to disregard the July 24 advertisement.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard the earlier advertisement. Any further communication regarding internship opportunities will be made through the Commission’s official communication channels,” the notice stated.